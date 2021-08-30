Potential spike in gas prices related to Colonial Pipeline temporary shutdown

By Labor Day weekend, North Carolina drivers could feel the pinch of higher gasoline price related to Hurricane Ida, AAA Carolinas said Monday.
In preparation for the hurricane to make landfall Sunday, Colonial Pipeline shut down two pipelines between the Gulf Coast and Houston and its terminals in Charlotte and Greensboro. The pipeline runs for 5,500 miles from Texas to New York.
“Motorists will likely see gas prices fluctuate leading into Labor Day weekend because of Ida’s effects on the Gulf Coast,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokeswoman for AAA.
“Where gas prices go from here will depend on the extent of the damage and how long it’ll take for production and transportation lines to return to normal.”
Gulf Coast refineries account for more than 45% of the nation's capacity for refining crude oil into gasoline and other important products.
The region also is home to nearly 2,000 offshore oil platforms, which accounts for 17% of the nation's crude oil production.
Colonial said that, following an infrastructure inspection, the pipeline would be back to full service.
Colonial projected that gas prices in the Southeast and on the East Coast would see minimal impact "if the pipeline is down for a matter of hours versus days."
As of noon Monday, the average unleaded gasoline was $2.88 a gallon, up 1 cent over the past seven days. That is 75 cents per gallon more expensive than Labor Day weekend in 2020.
According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest unleaded gasoline price in Forsyth County was $2.66 a gallon at the Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd., followed by $2.67 at the Sam's Club at 930 Hanes Mall Blvd. and Murphy's Express at 3470 Parkway Village Circle.
Ida could mark the second major disruption to Colonial this year.
In May, Colonial was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline for a weekend.
North Carolina, including the Triad, was particularly affected for about a week, with gas stations running out of gasoline.
