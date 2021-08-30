 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Potential spike in gas prices related to Colonial Pipeline temporary shutdown
0 Comments
top story

Potential spike in gas prices related to Colonial Pipeline temporary shutdown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Residents of New Orleans take stock of the damage wrought after Hurricane Ida blew through Louisiana.

By Labor Day weekend, North Carolina drivers could feel the pinch of higher gasoline price related to Hurricane Ida, AAA Carolinas said Monday.

In preparation for the hurricane to make landfall Sunday, Colonial Pipeline shut down two pipelines between the Gulf Coast and Houston and its terminals in Charlotte and Greensboro. The pipeline runs for 5,500 miles from Texas to New York.

“Motorists will likely see gas prices fluctuate leading into Labor Day weekend because of Ida’s effects on the Gulf Coast,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokeswoman for AAA.

“Where gas prices go from here will depend on the extent of the damage and how long it’ll take for production and transportation lines to return to normal.”

Gulf Coast refineries account for more than 45% of the nation's capacity for refining crude oil into gasoline and other important products.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The region also is home to nearly 2,000 offshore oil platforms, which accounts for 17% of the nation's crude oil production.

Colonial said that, following an infrastructure inspection, the pipeline would be back to full service.

Colonial projected that gas prices in the Southeast and on the East Coast would see minimal impact "if the pipeline is down for a matter of hours versus days."

As of noon Monday, the average unleaded gasoline was $2.88 a gallon, up 1 cent over the past seven days. That is 75 cents per gallon more expensive than Labor Day weekend in 2020.

According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest unleaded gasoline price in Forsyth County was $2.66 a gallon at the Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd., followed by $2.67 at the Sam's Club at 930 Hanes Mall Blvd. and Murphy's Express at 3470 Parkway Village Circle.

Ida could mark the second major disruption to Colonial this year.

In May, Colonial was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline for a weekend.

North Carolina, including the Triad, was particularly affected for about a week, with gas stations running out of gasoline.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Orleans could be without power for weeks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News