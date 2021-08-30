Potential spike in gas prices related to Colonial Pipeline temporary shutdown

By Labor Day weekend, North Carolina drivers could feel the pinch of higher gasoline price related to Hurricane Ida, AAA Carolinas said Monday.

In preparation for the hurricane to make landfall Sunday, Colonial Pipeline shut down two pipelines between the Gulf Coast and Houston and its terminals in Charlotte and Greensboro. The pipeline runs for 5,500 miles from Texas to New York.

“Motorists will likely see gas prices fluctuate leading into Labor Day weekend because of Ida’s effects on the Gulf Coast,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokeswoman for AAA.

“Where gas prices go from here will depend on the extent of the damage and how long it’ll take for production and transportation lines to return to normal.”

Gulf Coast refineries account for more than 45% of the nation's capacity for refining crude oil into gasoline and other important products.

The region also is home to nearly 2,000 offshore oil platforms, which accounts for 17% of the nation's crude oil production.

Colonial said that, following an infrastructure inspection, the pipeline would be back to full service.