Powell's death shows COVID-19 remains threat to immunocompromised individuals

Affected individuals ages 12 and older are urged to consult with their physician on whether they need a third dose, and go to the systems’ respective website to schedule an appointment.

The third dose can be given at least 28 days after people with moderately to severely immunocompromised conditions have completed their initial two-dose series.

Bregier said it is possible that a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine could have played a role in fighting off the virus if Powell had gotten it before infection.

"That third dose may have triggered enough of an antibody response such that he may have been in a better place to fight off the infection," Bregier said.

Bregier said there are recommendations for immunocompromised individuals with low enough antibody counts to get a fourth dose after 30 days of the third dose.

The CDC said the same vaccine brand should be used unless unavailable, in which case either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can be used.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 research “suggests some people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity after vaccination compared to people who are not immunocompromised.”