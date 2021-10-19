Powell's death shows COVID-19 remains threat to immunocompromised individuals

The death this week of Colin Powell from COVID-19 related complications is spurring discussions about whether his fully vaccinated status could further muddy the waters around the pandemic.
Local infectious diseases experts said Tuesday that Powell's immunocompromised condition made him particularly vulnerable to being infected by the delta variant.
Powell, 84, was being treated for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infections.
Some anti-vaccination groups already posted on social media that Powell's death is evidence that vaccines are not preventing deaths in fully vaccinated individuals.
The Associated Press has reported that studies have found as few as 45% of individuals with multiple myeloma may develop protective levels of coronavirus-fighting antibodies after getting the vaccine.
"Multiple myeloma is one of the many cancers that put people at high risk for bad outcomes should they contract COVID-19, whether they are vaccinated or not," Dr. Charles Bregier, medical director for Novant Health Inc.'s Employee Occupational Health and Corporate Health unit, said Tuesday.
Older adults, and those who are immunocompromised or have a weakened immune system, "fit into a demographic that can still be very vulnerable to severe COVID-19 infections despite being fully vaccinated," said Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
"Becoming fully vaccinated — initial doses and boosters — and continued preventive measures against COVID-19 remains the best defense in protection against this virus."
Ohl stressed that "even in immunocompromised individuals who are fully vaccinated, being hospitalized or dying of COVID-19 is a rare event."
Federal, statewide and local public-health officials have said that between 90% and 95% of those hospitalized and dying from the delta variant are unvaccinated since the full impact of the delta variant began being felt in mid-July.
Individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised make up about 3% of the U.S. adult population.
However, small studies have shown that fully vaccinated, immunocompromised individuals have accounted for a large proportion of hospitalized post-vaccination cases.
The Food and Drug Administration approved a third, or booster, dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
DHHS said that patients “may self-attest to their medical condition.”
The three major Triad health care systems — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Cone Health and Novant Health — and the health departments for Forsyth and Guilford counties are providing the third dose.
Affected individuals ages 12 and older are urged to consult with their physician on whether they need a third dose, and go to the systems’ respective website to schedule an appointment.
The third dose can be given at least 28 days after people with moderately to severely immunocompromised conditions have completed their initial two-dose series.
Bregier said it is possible that a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine could have played a role in fighting off the virus if Powell had gotten it before infection.
"That third dose may have triggered enough of an antibody response such that he may have been in a better place to fight off the infection," Bregier said.
Bregier said there are recommendations for immunocompromised individuals with low enough antibody counts to get a fourth dose after 30 days of the third dose.
The CDC said the same vaccine brand should be used unless unavailable, in which case either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can be used.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 research “suggests some people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity after vaccination compared to people who are not immunocompromised.”
Bregier said he is "not crazy" about the word breakthrough in describing COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated.
"It implies that the vaccine didn't work," Bregier said.
"Well, maybe it didn't completely prevent you from contracting COVID, but it most likely will keep you out of the hospital and keep you from getting very sick and develop long-haul COVID syndrome."
Bregier said the delta variant continues to be underestimated for how contagious it is among the unvaccinated and vaccinated.
"Predictions for the winter COVID season are all over the place because cold and flu season is just starting to gear up," Bregier said.
"Some models say maybe the worst is over. Some models say there are a lot of unvaccinated Americans, and we do know that people can get COVID more than once.
"The potential for the spillover effect from unvaccinated to fully vaccinated is still great," Bregier said. "We can't let our guard down. We still need to push for vaccinations."
336-727-7376