Power is out, but Scott Sexton hasn’t gone dark: Dispatch from a ‘victim’ of winter weather

The winter storm expected to come through Forsyth County on Wednesday night could be the worst this season for the area, with more power outag…
Forecasters say another round of freezing rain is coming our way. The storm is expected to arrive during the early morning hours on Thursday w…
Winston-Salem police have identified the man who was fatally shot Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Summit Square Apartments on 12th Street.
A missing 14-year-old girl may be with a person she met online, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Five Black Winston-Salem firefighters have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Winston-Salem and fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo allegi…
Richard Burr doesn’t give a damn what you think.
The animal welfare group wants the university to investigate. Wake Forest said the experiment wasn't conducted at the medical school or by medical school researchers.
A 28-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Dennis Louis McClam last week in the parki…
Winston-Salem police are investigating a case of road rage resulting in which someone shot from one vehicle at another. No one was injured.
A powerful winter storm bringing freezing rain on Thursday could smack Forsyth County and nearby areas with up to a half-inch of ice, forecast…
