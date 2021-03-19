Power lines landed on cars, closed down Reynolda Road for hours. Hundreds left in the dark after accident.

A tractor-trailer on Reynolda Road snagged an overhead power line Friday morning and pulled down seven utility poles after crossing the bridge over Silas Creek Parkway in front of Maple Springs United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem.
No injuries were reported.
The tractor-trailer’s driver, Henry York, said he was terrified as power lines struck the front of his truck, cracked a window and sent sparks through the air.
When his rig snagged the overhead line, it snapped a telephone pole and caused a chain reaction that pulled down lines and power poles, York said.
“I locked my brakes up, and the power line came down in front of me, shorted out and killed the truck,” York said. “It was real scary because there was lightning (flashing), and the wire came up over the hood and busted the windshield.”
York said that police told him he would not be charged.
Three cars going in the opposite direction on Reynolda Road were hit by the falling power lines. The lines were draped over the cars, which sat empty on Reynolda Road early Friday afternoon.
Melvin Armstrong, who was driving his Honda when the lines came down on him, said the experience was terrifying because he could see electricity sparking from the downed wires.
Armstrong got out on his vehicle’s passenger side and got away from the car, he said.
Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians came to the scene to check on everyone, but Armstrong and the drivers of two other cars were unhurt, he said.
Reynolda Road between Polo and Wake Forest roads remained closed shortly before 6 p.m.
More than 570 Duke Energy customers in the area lost power as a result of the incident. Duke Energy crews worked to restore power through Friday afternoon, said Jennifer Garber, a company spokeswoman.
Shortly after 4 p.m., 102 Duke Energy customers were still without power in the Reynolda Road area near Wake Forest University, according to the company’s website.
