Power lines landed on cars, closed down Reynolda Road for hours. Hundreds left in the dark after accident.

A tractor-trailer on Reynolda Road snagged an overhead power line Friday morning and pulled down seven utility poles after crossing the bridge over Silas Creek Parkway in front of Maple Springs United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem.

No injuries were reported.

The tractor-trailer’s driver, Henry York, said he was terrified as power lines struck the front of his truck, cracked a window and sent sparks through the air.

When his rig snagged the overhead line, it snapped a telephone pole and caused a chain reaction that pulled down lines and power poles, York said.

“I locked my brakes up, and the power line came down in front of me, shorted out and killed the truck,” York said. “It was real scary because there was lightning (flashing), and the wire came up over the hood and busted the windshield.”

York said that police told him he would not be charged.

Three cars going in the opposite direction on Reynolda Road were hit by the falling power lines. The lines were draped over the cars, which sat empty on Reynolda Road early Friday afternoon.