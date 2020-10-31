Power outages from Tropical Storm Zeta continue in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina

NCDOT worker John Coleman cuts up a tree blocking Eastbound Salem Parkway near Lowery St., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Trees were taken down across the region by the high winds as Tropical Storm Zeta passed through. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 102920-wsj-nws-weather
Power outages from Tropical Storm Zeta continued Saturday in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. The storm toppled trees onto power lines in both regions.
Late on Saturday, there were 13,453 Duke Energy customers without electricity in those regions, according to the company's website. There were 9,543 of its customers without power in Forsyth County.
There were 3,910 other outages in Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, Duke Energy said. In North Carolina, there were 33,873 outages among its customers.
In the Triad and northwestern counties, the electricity should be restored by 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the company said.
Thursday's storm also caused Buffalo Creek in southeastern Avery County near Watauga County to overrun its banks Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Low lying areas of Tanglewood are partially covered in water, Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020 as the Yadkin River overflowed its banks. Muddy Creek and Yadkin River had not yet crested in the area with rains from Tropical Storm Zeta that passed through the region on Thursday.
Muddy Creek has overflowed its banks and flooded pastures along Hampton Road in Davidson County, Friday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2020. Muddy Creek and the nearby Yadkin River had not yet crested in the area with rains from Tropical Storm Zeta that passed through the region on Thursday.
Low lying areas of Tanglewood are partially covered in water, Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020 as the Yadkin River overflowed its banks. Muddy Creek and Yadkin River had not yet crested in the area with rains from Tropical Storm Zeta that passed through the region on Thursday.
Muddy Creek overflowed its banks and flooded pastures along Hampton Road in Davidson County, Friday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2020.
The Yadkin River overflowed its banks and flooded a construction area between US 158 and I-40, Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020.
Festival of Lights displays are partially covered in water, Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020 as the Yadkin River overflowed its banks parts of Tanglewood Park.
Muddy Creek was still over its banks in Davidson County at Hampton Road on Friday afternoon.
Jane Westgate shared this photo from Clemmons, where Roland Westgate and his family lost power at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. He moved his hybrid car to the front yard in front of his home office window and used the car to power his accounting office for the entire day, says Jane Westgate.
Cal Stamp shared this post-storm photo, which he described as "Deacon beaten by Zeta."
Two trees down mid day on Farmbrook Drive In Winston-Salem.
Photo submitted by Alicia C.
