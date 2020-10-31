 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Power outages from Tropical Storm Zeta continue in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina
0 comments
top story

Power outages from Tropical Storm Zeta continue in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina

{{featured_button_text}}
Tropical Storm Zeta

NCDOT worker John Coleman cuts up a tree blocking Eastbound Salem Parkway near Lowery St., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Trees were taken down across the region by the high winds as Tropical Storm Zeta passed through. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 102920-wsj-nws-weather

 Walt Unks

Power outages from Tropical Storm Zeta continued Saturday in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. The storm toppled trees onto power lines in both regions.

Late on Saturday, there were 13,453 Duke Energy customers without electricity in those regions, according to the company's website. There were 9,543 of its customers without power in Forsyth County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There were 3,910 other outages in Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, Duke Energy said. In North Carolina, there were 33,873 outages among its customers.

In the Triad and northwestern counties, the electricity should be restored by 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the company said.

Thursday's storm also caused Buffalo Creek in southeastern Avery County near Watauga County to overrun its banks Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News