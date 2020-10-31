Power outages from Tropical Storm Zeta continue in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina

Power outages from Tropical Storm Zeta continued Saturday in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. The storm toppled trees onto power lines in both regions.

Late on Saturday, there were 13,453 Duke Energy customers without electricity in those regions, according to the company's website. There were 9,543 of its customers without power in Forsyth County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were 3,910 other outages in Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, Duke Energy said. In North Carolina, there were 33,873 outages among its customers.

In the Triad and northwestern counties, the electricity should be restored by 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the company said.

Thursday's storm also caused Buffalo Creek in southeastern Avery County near Watauga County to overrun its banks Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.