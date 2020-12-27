Powerball ticket sold in Winston-Salem wins $1 million prize

Lottery players who bought a $2 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing at the Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem should check their numbers because they could be $1 million richer.

The winning ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 10-24-27-35-53, to beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

A second lucky Powerball player in North Carolina won a $50,000 prize in the drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Leonardo Drive in Durham. The $2 ticket matched four numbers on the white ball and the Powerball.

No one won the Powerball jackpot in the drawing. Wednesday’s jackpot climbs to $363 million as an annuity, or $279.2 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

