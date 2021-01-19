Prayer vigil held on Trade Street on eve of Inauguration

About 20 people prayed Tuesday night for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at vigil in downtown Winston-Salem.
They also prayed for President Donald Trump at the vigil and implored God to heal the divided nation.
Before she prayed, the Rev. Laura Spangler, the pastor at Lloyd Presbyterian Church on North Chestnut Street, said the vigil occurred at a critical time for the United States.
"We know we have a lot chaos and violence in our country, which we don't want to see continue," Spangler told the attendees in front of Umoja African Crafts store at 535 N. Trade St.
In her prayer, Sprangler asked the Lord to forgive the nation's sins of hatred, violence, forceful entry, stealing, disrespect of leadership, the taking of human lives, sexual immorality and greed.
"Have mercy," Spangler said. "Help us live according to your will."
Spangler also prayed for a peaceful and orderly presidential inauguration on Wednesday and for Biden, Harris, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. She also prayed for healing of the nation, its churches and families amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Stan Senft, who teaches Sunday school at Calvary Baptist Church, said in his prayer that the vigil's attendees are concerned for the country.
"Lord, we need reconciliation," Senft said. "We trust Joe Biden — your guy for the next four years.
"We pray for our government," Senft said. "We pray for our leaders."
The participants sang religious songs in between the prayers. Those songs included "I Love to Tell the Story," "Great in Thy Faithfulness," "We Gather Together," and "Amazing Grace."
The Rev. Purity Ruchugo, the owner of Umoja African Crafts and an elder at Lloyd Presbyterian, asked the Lord to guide Biden and Harris and to watch over the nation.
"They will listen to what you tell them to do," Ruchugo said. "Lord, only you can protect this nation."
The divided country needs God's help, she said.
"Lord, you are the only one who can bring unity," Ruchugo said.
Ruchugo also prayed for Trump.
"Lord, we pray for the outgoing president," Ruchugo said. "He did the best that he knew how to do. Who are we to judge?"
