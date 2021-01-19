Prayer vigil held on Trade Street on eve of Inauguration

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Lord, we need reconciliation," Senft said. "We trust Joe Biden — your guy for the next four years.

"We pray for our government," Senft said. "We pray for our leaders."

The participants sang religious songs in between the prayers. Those songs included "I Love to Tell the Story," "Great in Thy Faithfulness," "We Gather Together," and "Amazing Grace."

The Rev. Purity Ruchugo, the owner of Umoja African Crafts and an elder at Lloyd Presbyterian, asked the Lord to guide Biden and Harris and to watch over the nation.

"They will listen to what you tell them to do," Ruchugo said. "Lord, only you can protect this nation."

The divided country needs God's help, she said.

"Lord, you are the only one who can bring unity," Ruchugo said.

Ruchugo also prayed for Trump.

"Lord, we pray for the outgoing president," Ruchugo said. "He did the best that he knew how to do. Who are we to judge?"

