Prep work commences for $450 million Baptist hospital tower construction

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is preparing to begin working on its $450 million care tower project involving construction of a new helipad on its main hospital campus.
The project was initially slated to begin in April but was delayed for several months.
The tower will be built where Parking Deck B stands. The construction will affect vehicle and pedestrian traffic in and around the campus’ parking decks.
First up: Creating two pads for helicopter traffic on the top of Parking Deck C, which is near the emergency department and the Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Baptist is asking those who need to access to the campus “to allow extra time and to be patient and understanding with each other and with the parking attendants.”
The construction changes involve:
The entrance and exit to Deck A on Medical Center Boulevard are temporarily closed as work takes place in the lower levels of the parking deck. The entrance and exit to Deck A by the circular drive near the main hospital entrance and the drop-off areas at Reynolds Tower, Ardmore Tower and Janeway Tower remain open.
One lane of Medical Center Boulevard from Deck C to Cloverdale Avenue is temporarily closed to make room for a large crane and other construction equipment.
The pedestrian bridge that connects Deck C to Ardmore Tower was closed beginning Monday.
The exit lanes from Decks B and C to Medical Center Boulevard will be reduced depending on the construction phase.
Meanwhile, the entrance and exit to Deck C from Cloverdale Avenue and the pedestrian bridge that connects Deck C to the Comprehensive Cancer Center remain open.
The tower will house an emergency department, operating rooms and intensive-care unit and would be built atop an existing parking deck.
It will feature new operating rooms with adult intensive-care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.
The care tower construction is expected to be completed in 2026. More information can be found at www.wakehealth.edu.
The tower is a key element in Atrium Health’s commitment to make $3.4 billion in investments for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities through 2030.
“We are eager to begin construction on this tower that will enable us to provide even better life-saving care to those who count on us,” said Cathleen Wheatley, president of Wake Forest Baptist.
On March 16, Baptist disclosed plans to build a new Brenner Children’s Hospital outpatient center in the Triad, representing an investment of at least $30 million.
A site for the proposed 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot multi-level building has not been announced.
The children’s outpatient center will offer pediatric clinics and services, including more than a dozen specialties and subspecialties, along with imaging, an on-site lab and pharmacy services.
