Prep work commences for $450 million Baptist hospital tower construction

One lane of Medical Center Boulevard from Deck C to Cloverdale Avenue is temporarily closed to make room for a large crane and other construction equipment.

The pedestrian bridge that connects Deck C to Ardmore Tower was closed beginning Monday.

The exit lanes from Decks B and C to Medical Center Boulevard will be reduced depending on the construction phase.

Meanwhile, the entrance and exit to Deck C from Cloverdale Avenue and the pedestrian bridge that connects Deck C to the Comprehensive Cancer Center remain open.

The tower will house an emergency department, operating rooms and intensive-care unit and would be built atop an existing parking deck.

It will feature new operating rooms with adult intensive-care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.

The care tower construction is expected to be completed in 2026. More information can be found at www.wakehealth.edu.

The tower is a key element in Atrium Health’s commitment to make $3.4 billion in investments for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities through 2030.