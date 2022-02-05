Previous report of plant fire reveals “fertilizer material” was smoldering, raising more questions from at least one resident

The first firefighters inside the building, the report says, determined that there was “no risk of explosion” and flooded the area with water.

“The cause of this incident was due to an electrical failure which caused machinery to stop operating properly,” the report reads. “The pile of material was smoldering due to equipment used in the manufacturing process dropping hot materials into the pile.

“At no point did the pile produce any flames or fire damage.”

Adam Parrish, a spokesman for the Weaver company, declined Saturday to comment.

"I sure don't," Parrish said when asked if he had time to answer questions. "I'm busy, buddy. I appreciate it."

Still, the confirmation that a fire had been reported at the Weaver plant five weeks before the second, larger fire that prompted the creation of a one-mile “worst-case scenario” perimeter and a 3-day evacuation recommendation affecting some 6,500 area residents prompted renewed concerns and a series of questions for city officials.