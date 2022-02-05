Previous report of plant fire reveals “fertilizer material” was smoldering, raising more questions from at least one resident

A month before the fertilizer plant fire that stoked fears of a massive explosion in Winston-Salem, fire crews were called to the same plant to deal with a smoldering pile of “fertilizer material,” says an incident report released by the city’s fire department Saturday morning in response to a public records request by the Winston-Salem Journal.
On Dec. 26, nearby residents called 911 and reported seeing haze and smelling acrid smoke in the area around the plant at 4440 N. Cherry St. The Winston-Salem Fire Department dispatched a crew to a report of a building fire the plant.
“Upon arrival, Engine 8 observed a haze coming from the top of the building,” a section of the 7-page report reads. “Employees at the business met Engine 8, stating that a pile of fertilizer material was smoldering.”
Stay out of Muddy, Mill and Monarcas creeks and do not allow your pets into the water. Runoff from the site of the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire has resulted in elevated levels of potentially harmful chemicals in these creeks. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/OHZCYqiXxA— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 5, 2022
The first firefighters inside the building, the report says, determined that there was “no risk of explosion” and flooded the area with water.
“The cause of this incident was due to an electrical failure which caused machinery to stop operating properly,” the report reads. “The pile of material was smoldering due to equipment used in the manufacturing process dropping hot materials into the pile.
“At no point did the pile produce any flames or fire damage.”
Adam Parrish, a spokesman for the Weaver company, declined Saturday to comment.
"I sure don't," Parrish said when asked if he had time to answer questions. "I'm busy, buddy. I appreciate it."
Still, the confirmation that a fire had been reported at the Weaver plant five weeks before the second, larger fire that prompted the creation of a one-mile “worst-case scenario” perimeter and a 3-day evacuation recommendation affecting some 6,500 area residents prompted renewed concerns and a series of questions for city officials.
“It is a concern that there were no reports about the December fire until (the Journal) asked for them,” said Jarred Whitaker, one of the residents who called 911 on Dec. 26. “That seems to indicate that the fire chief, the mayor and other city officials were unaware of this incident and it had to take some digging for it to come to light.”
Chief Trey Mayo of the Winston-Salem Fire Department said Saturday that “there was not an attempt to hide anything.”
Rather, the size and scope of last week’s fire resulted in an all-hands-on-deck approach to fighting the much larger fire and attempting to mitigate the immediate danger, he said.
“As I said earlier, an incident of this magnitude stresses our already thin resources," Mayo said.
Journal reporters asked Wednesday about the earlier incident after being contacted by residents. The plant houses some 500 tons of ammonium nitrate.
Ammonium nitrate, a common ingredient in fertilizers, is a key component in some explosives used in mining. Blasts are created by mixing it with fuel oil and detonating a charge.
“It seems like egregious negligence on someone’s part,” Whitaker said. “Those are questions for later for officials and the legal system.”
Fire officials said last week that the Weaver plant had its annual building inspection Dec. 21 — five days before the small electrical fire.
The plant, which dates to 1939, did not have an alarm or sprinkler system nor was it required to as it was “grandfathered in” under state building codes put in place in 1936 — 17 years before sprinkler systems were commonplace.
A report from the Dec. 21 inspection showed that Weaver had a problem with its electrical system. Weaver “corrected it right away,” deputy fire marshal Angela Sowell said Wednesday.
An inspection report that indicated an electrical problem five days before the small fire raises questions as well, prime among them whether the city had the option to temporarily halt production at the plant.
“Without knowing all the particulars of the report, the fire inspector does have the authority to issue a stop-work order,” Mayo said. “But that usually would be for a gross, life-threatening violation.
“‘Electrical problem’ can describe a lot of things, from a wire hanging down or a missing socket faceplate. It’s not always something eye-popping that a regular person would notice.”
The bigger fire was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday night. Due to its size, intensity and the potential for the ammonium nitrate to explode, firefighters pulled back from the scene to allow the fire to burn itself out.
The 1-mile perimeter and accompanying evacuation recommendation were lifted Thursday. Investigators from several local, state and federal agencies are working to determine the fire's cause.
“It will take time for us to do a full investigation but I imagine we will set up a commission to write a full after-action report that will include all the minute details of this incident,” Mayo said.
336-727-7481