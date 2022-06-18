Pride Parade draws hundreds downtown. Five protesters show up at story time at Bookmarks

Hundreds of people lined Fourth Street for the annual Pride Parade on Saturday morning, cheering and clapping as floats and marchers walked by, sporting beads and rainbows shirts and flags.

The parade went off without a hitch, despite groups saying they planned to protest a separate event, a drag queen story time at Bookmarks, which was on the parade route.

About 200 people, an estimation from Erick Brox, who organized this counter-protest through Queer Winston-Salem, gathered in the parking lot of Bookmarks to show support for drag queen story time after members of the Forsyth County GOP said earlier this week they planned to protest the event.

Many of the event-supporters held signs with messages like, “A child who reads is an adult who thinks” and “Love is love.”

“We wanted to make sure that we had a group big enough that could drown out their voices,” he said. Given, that the protest itself had a turnout of five people and the counter-protest had a turnout of around 200, Brox said he believed they were successful.

“We wanted to support the kids and the families that were coming out here and just kind of spread messages of love instead of yelling ‘Satan is real’ and ‘We’re calling Child Protective Services’ like they are,” Brox said.

The organizers of the event spoke to the crowd and asked people not to engage with the Republican protesters.

Earlier this week Ken Raymond, chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said their protest will mainly consist of parents. The Forsyth County Republican Men's Club on a Facebook post said they expect the Conservative Women of Forsyth County to be present as well.

The protesters gathered in a group of five outside the parking lot where the counter-protest was occurring. They refused to give their names, instead, providing names like “White Shark” as aliases, to a Journal reporter.

“Three to 7-year-olds shouldn’t be at a drag story time,” said one of the protestors. “Child Protective Services should be called.”

One protestor called it “child abuse.”

“Why are they involving the children? ... All they say is they want to read them a book,” said another protestor. “That’s a … lie.”

Troy Chavez, vice chair of the Republican Men’s Club, expressed disagreement with his club’s intention to participate in the protest.

He explained that he doesn’t believe a drag queen reading to children is child abuse or “malpractice as a parent.” Instead, he called the story time a respectful environment for children to be exposed to drag queens in a “non-strip club environment.”

“I respect their opinion because they are parents,” he said about the protestors. “Their hearts are in the right place.”

He said it’s hard to have an open dialogue in this way.

“The concerns in conservatism is the recklessness of change,” he explained. “While, progressives want — at the least — to enact meaningful change. The counterbalances of these two, absent proper dialogue and approach, will inevitably reach a fiery collision.”

When asked how he felt about the messaging of the protest, Michael Findley, a counter-protester supporting the drag queen story time, said: “Don’t tell me how to raise my kids. Don’t take my rights away from me.”

When children and families arrived for the story time, supporters made an aisle for them to walk through toward the event, cheering and clapping for them.

“I wanted to show support for the kids that just want to have a good time having books read for them,” said Tobi Sparks, who was holding a sign that said, “Let kids be literate.”

The story time itself began at 10:30 a.m. inside Bookmarks, an independent bookstore and non-profit organization. The store was filled with people who came to show support for the event and families who brought their children for the reading. Every seat was filled; visitors crammed into the aisles to listen.

Anna Yacht read two books: "Oh the Places You’ll Go" by Dr. Seuss and "The Rainbow Parade" by Emily Neilson.

Inside the store, more people held signs in support of the event. One person’s sign said “Love is for everyone” and another said “My God loves drag queens.”

“I don’t think it is a coincidence we are seeing a rise in these protests at the same time we are seeing a rise in hateful rhetoric from politicians all over the country,” said Anna Yacht earlier this week. “The goal of protests like these and laws like Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ is not to protect kids, but to ensure that children who do feel different are too afraid to express themselves. Which is why we decided that it was important to move forward with this event."

While Anna Yacht was leading story time, the Winston-Salem Pride Parade began downtown.

After the parade ended, a woman and two men walked down Fourth Street with signs saying "Homo Sex is a sin" and that people who are gay will go to hell.

A group of parade-goers with rainbow umbrellas walked along with the protesters, using the umbrellas to block the signs.

At one point a scuffle broke out and two people, including the woman with the sign, were handcuffed and placed in police cars. Later on Saturday, Winston-Salem police said no one was charged in this incident.

Joe, a parade-goer who asked that his last name not be used, said the protesters' sign "breaks my heart."

"We're all supposed to love each other," he said. "It don't make no difference what."

Once the parade ended, the festival itself began.

Trade Street was filled with vendors and people celebrating. At the beginning and end of the blocked off portion of the road, there were stages for performances that would happen the rest of the afternoon.

Parade-goer Terri Bryan said, “It’s been a beautiful turnout … warms my soul to see the outpouring.”

Bryan has been attending the festival for around five years, although the event wasn’t held the last two years due to COVID-19.

The President of the Winston-Salem chapter of PFLAG — originally standing for Parents and Families of Lesbians and Gays, although the organization has grown more inclusive since then — Thomas Livengood said, “This event to me is an affirmation of my son (who) came out in 2016 as transgender.”

He expressed happiness and joy at the large turnout for Pride, and like many others, praised the sunny weather.

“(I feel) very happy we were all able to come together in such beautiful weather,” said Paisley Parque, a drag queen performing at the event, “and we have such a diverse group of beautiful, loving people here today.”

336-727-7429 koglesby@wsjournal.com Journal reporter Jeri Young contributed to this story.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.