 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pride Winston-Salem postpones its October festival & parade until June 2022
0 Comments
top story

Pride Winston-Salem postpones its October festival & parade until June 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pride Winston-Salem is postponing the Pride Winston-Salem Festival & Parade as well as the Pride Winston-Salem Trans Pride Festival that were scheduled in October.

The new date for the Pride Winston-Salem Festival & Parade is June 18, 2022, and the rescheduled date for the Pride Winston-Salem Trans Pride Festival is April 2, 2022.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pride Winston-Salem stated Thursday that its board of directors of Pride Winston-Salem made the decision primarily because it wants to create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and it was concerned about the COVID-19 delta variant.

The organization said there will be no in-person Pride Winston-Salem events for the remainder of 2021, but it is developing virtual programs that will run in October.

On Friday, the board of Alternative Resources of the Triad announced the cancellation of the Sept. 19 Greensboro Pride Festival due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. Greensboro Pride plans to bring its festival back on Sept. 18, 2022.

For more information, visit Pride Winston-Salem’s Facebook page or go to pridews.org; visit Greensboro Pride on its Facebook and Instagram pages and at GreensboroPride.org.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules
Crime

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules

A Forsyth County judge ruled Monday that Cornelius Tucker is competent to stand trial for the murder of Constance Edwina Hall, whose body was found in a trash can in November 2011. Tucker was arrested in April 2015 after police said his DNA was found on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Tucker's attorney argued that Tucker has a history of severe mental illness, and that even with medication, his mental capacity was fragile and fleeting. Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court disagreed, saying that Tucker has shown the ability to understand his legal situation and assist in his own defense. 

Winston-Salem woman acquitted of charges that she helped incite fight between two residents at Danby House
Crime

Winston-Salem woman acquitted of charges that she helped incite fight between two residents at Danby House

A Winston-Salem woman was acquitted on charges that she helped incite a fight between two female residents at Danby House, an assisted-living facility and memory-care facility. Her attorney argued that she was not criminally liable and pointed out that she was seven-months pregnant at the time and was not in a position to intervene. Prosecutors said she could have done plenty of things, like calling 911, but instead, she thought the fight was funny and shared videos of the incident with others. Two other women are facing charges in the incident. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News