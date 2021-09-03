Pride Winston-Salem postpones its October festival & parade until June 2022

Pride Winston-Salem is postponing the Pride Winston-Salem Festival & Parade as well as the Pride Winston-Salem Trans Pride Festival that were scheduled in October.
The new date for the Pride Winston-Salem Festival & Parade is June 18, 2022, and the rescheduled date for the Pride Winston-Salem Trans Pride Festival is April 2, 2022.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Pride Winston-Salem stated Thursday that its board of directors of Pride Winston-Salem made the decision primarily because it wants to create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and it was concerned about the COVID-19 delta variant.
The organization said there will be no in-person Pride Winston-Salem events for the remainder of 2021, but it is developing virtual programs that will run in October.
On Friday, the board of Alternative Resources of the Triad announced the cancellation of the Sept. 19 Greensboro Pride Festival due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. Greensboro Pride plans to bring its festival back on Sept. 18, 2022.
For more information, visit Pride Winston-Salem’s Facebook page or go to
pridews.org; visit Greensboro Pride on its Facebook and Instagram pages and at GreensboroPride.org.
Photos: 2019 Pride Winston-Salem Parade
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of the North Star LGBTQ Community Center march down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of the Forsyth Tech Pride walk down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Sandy Clark and Misti Berrong of Raleigh cheer on the participants in the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Ben Lewis, left, and Chris Power of Winston-Salem march down Fourth Street with fellow community members during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Police chief Catrina Thompson walks with members of the Winston-Salem Police Department during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Christine McCarty (right) hugs J.C. and Cassie Carpenter during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. McCarty was the photographer at the Carpenter's wedding.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Kristal Davis passes out rainbow flags as she walks down Fourth Street with the Bank of America employees during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
The crowd cheers on parade participants from the Bulls Tavern patio during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of the Tarheel Leather Club lead the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade down Fourth Street, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Anthony and Cody Sutherby march with Starbucks employees during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Meagan "Cupcake Arenas, left, and Gaby "Panic" Mena represented Greensboro Roller Derby in the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Peg Gallagher, left, and Ana Melo enjoy the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade as it passes down Fourth Street, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Mayor Allen Joines and his wife, Suzy McCalley, ride down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members the Wake Forest Baptist Health entry walk down Trade Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Miss Pride Winston-Salem 2019 Love Lee Jackson and Mr. Pride Winston-Salem 2019 My'kel Knight Addams Iman wave to the crowd during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Loren Lattamore walks with fellow American Airlines employees during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members the Wake Forest Baptist Health entry walk down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
St. Anne's Episcopal Church representatives Deacon Mary Kroohs, The Rev. Ginny Wilder and The Rev. James Franklin pose for a photo before the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of St. Anne's Episcopal Church walk down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Zack Francis waves to the crowd as he represents Catawba College during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Mahra Whitelock gives a hug to her friend Ofc. Shante Gallagher who was walking with the Winston-Salem Police Department during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of St. Anne's Matthew's Episcopal Church walk down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Emcees Brent Campbell and Shelita Bonet Hoyle (Matt Ramsey) announce the entries as they pass the reviewing stand during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of Salem Academy's Queer Straight Alliance walk down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Miss Gay NC Aria Russo waves to the crowd as she rides down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Crowds look for the next entry to come down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
2014 Mr. Pride Winston-Salem Omega St. James (left) and 2017 Miss Pride Winston-Salem Onyx Jayde Addams wave to the crowd during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of the Triad Softball League walk down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Maryanne Ramondini helps Bobby Sinon tie on a ribbon before the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Eric Dowdy was part of Theatre Alliance's float promoting the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" float during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Asriel Canada, also known as The CryptKid (left) and 2016 Mr. Pride Devonte Jackson wave to the crowd gathered on Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
2014 Mr. Pride Winston-Salem Hayden Wood (left) and 2015 Mr. Pride Winston-Salem Maxwell Parque Divine wave to the crowd the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Representatives from Three Graces Entertainment cheer on the first entries of the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade before taking their place, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.