Prim wants to serve his country and community

While the weather was hot and the culture drastically different, Prim said the hardest part was leaving behind his high school sweetheart, Lauren, whom he had married two years earlier at age 19.

“It was very hard,” said Prim, a father of three. “Skype was still a new thing, so we used a satellite phone and occasional email.”

While strenuous at times, Prim said his time in Iraq and five years of military service prepared him for his current role as an officer on the Winston-Salem Police Department’s SWAT team.

“In Iraq, we were looking for high-value targets and high-risk criminals,” said Prim — who has worked at the police department for 10 years. “Here (on the SWAT team), we help the U.S. Marshals find guys they’re looking for in the area, we do high-risk apprehensions, respond to homicides. There’s a lot of similarities.”

After returning from Iraq and completing his enlistment in 2010, Prim enrolled at Forsyth Technical Community College where he earned a degree in criminal justice before pursuing his dream of law enforcement.

Prim said his career as a Marine and as an officer has given him the opportunity to serve both his country and the community in which he lives with his wife and children — Ava, 11, Hunter, 8, and Abbi, 5.

“I wanted to serve my country,” Prim said. “It was tough, but it prepared me for life and where I am now.”