Prim wants to serve his country and community

Rural Hall resident Adam Prim made history after his team discovered the remains of Capt. Michael Speicher in Iraq — solving a mystery that had persisted for 18 years.
Speicher, a Navy pilot, was the first American combat casualty of the Persian Gulf War in 1991. But Speicher’s remains weren’t found until 2009 in what became one of the most defining moments of Prim’s career in the Marines, he said.
“When we were going through the city, an informant gave us information on where the body was,” Prim, 34, said. “We found the skeleton, and the dental records later verified it was him.”
From a young age, Prim said his dream was to join law enforcement. But after graduating Gospel Light Christian School in Walkertown in 2005, Prim decided to start his career with the military, spurred by duty to his country and by the legacy of his grandfather who served in the Navy in World War II.
“I thought the Marines sounded the toughest so I decided to join them,” Prim said.
After completing boot camp in Parris Island, S.C., Prim was stationed at a naval submarine base in Kings Bay, Ga., for a few years until transferring to Camp Lejeune, N.C. in preparation for his deployment to Iraq in 2009.
Throughout his seven-month deployment in Iraq, Prim was responsible for escorting counter intelligence patrols in search of high-value targets, he said.
While the weather was hot and the culture drastically different, Prim said the hardest part was leaving behind his high school sweetheart, Lauren, whom he had married two years earlier at age 19.
“It was very hard,” said Prim, a father of three. “Skype was still a new thing, so we used a satellite phone and occasional email.”
While strenuous at times, Prim said his time in Iraq and five years of military service prepared him for his current role as an officer on the Winston-Salem Police Department’s SWAT team.
“In Iraq, we were looking for high-value targets and high-risk criminals,” said Prim — who has worked at the police department for 10 years. “Here (on the SWAT team), we help the U.S. Marshals find guys they’re looking for in the area, we do high-risk apprehensions, respond to homicides. There’s a lot of similarities.”
After returning from Iraq and completing his enlistment in 2010, Prim enrolled at Forsyth Technical Community College where he earned a degree in criminal justice before pursuing his dream of law enforcement.
Prim said his career as a Marine and as an officer has given him the opportunity to serve both his country and the community in which he lives with his wife and children — Ava, 11, Hunter, 8, and Abbi, 5.
“I wanted to serve my country,” Prim said. “It was tough, but it prepared me for life and where I am now.”