Prison reports 100 active cases of COVID-19 among the inmates and staff at Forsyth Correctional Center

The N.C. Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice reported Friday that Forsyth Correctional Center has 94 inmates and six staff members infected with COVID-19, and the agency is taking measures to contain the virus.
The outbreak at Forsyth Correctional Center coincided Friday with a judge deciding to name a third-party expert to scrutinize the COVID-19 response within North Carolina's prison system, which along with the rest of the state is experiencing a surge in cases and hospitalizations.
Ruling again in ongoing litigation about health and safety within prisons during the pandemic, Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier said he's worried about the pressure the coronavirus is now placing upon correctional institutions.
A key task of the person he picked — Thomas Maher of Duke University — will be to review a home-confinement program, which could mean more inmates at higher risk for COVID-19 complications will serve their terms in safer settings.
Rozier's upcoming written order also will direct the N.C. Department of Public Safety to have all correctional workers who come in contact with prisoners be tested every two weeks.
At Forsyth Correctional Center, the division's statistics show that 208 inmates were tested recently. Of that number, 113 inmates tested positive, and 95 inmates tested negative. Seventeen inmates have recovered from the virus.
Two inmates who tested positive are recovering, but that information hasn't been reported yet to the agency's medical database, said John Bull, a division spokesman. No deaths have been reported at the local prison.
The virus outbreak happened at the state prison in Winston-Salem at 307 Craft Drive. State health officials reported Friday that two staff members at the Forsyth County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. The jail is at 201 N. Church St. in Winston-Salem.
There were 667 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday among the state's prison population of just over 30,000 inmates, with double-digit case totals at a dozen institutions, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety data. Twenty-five prisoners have died to date from COVID-19-related illnesses.
The number of prisoners in local hospitals has doubled since last week to nearly 20.
Since the pandemic began in mid-March, 12 staff members at Forsyth Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, Bull said. Six staff members have recovered, but six staff members are still infected with the virus, Bull said.
Those staff members are off their jobs, and recovering at their homes, Bull said.
The prison system temporarily closed three units over the past two weeks to handle staffing challenges, brought on in part by the upward swing in positive cases and the medical care prisoners need. Meanwhile, 370 correctional staff who tested positive for COVID-19 were out of work Friday, the department said, up 50 from last week.
At Forsyth Correctional Center, the inmates who tested positive have been separated from the rest of prison's population and placed in medical isolation to prevent further spread of the virus, Bull said.
The housing units where the COVID-19 positive inmates were housed are placed under a 14-day medical quarantine for close observation and twice-daily temperature checks, Bull said.
"Any offender who subsequently shows symptoms of the virus is moved into medical isolation and tested for COVID-19," Bull said. "Each prison has medical protocols in place in the event an offender needs advanced medical care."
The prison's staff members working inside the medical isolation area are required to wear medical-grade personal protective equipment at all times, Bull said.
State officials conducted a surprise COVID-19 inspection at Forsyth Correctional Center in recent weeks, and determined that the prison was following the state's COVID-19 protocols, Bull said.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is working with officials at Forsyth Correctional Center, the state Department of Public Safety and the N.C. Division of Public Health to respond to the outbreak of coronavirus at the prison, said Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
