Problems finding gas mount in Forsyth, NC. Only buy what you need, urge experts.

The Great Gasoline Panic of 2021 may be affecting close to 30% of North Carolina convenience stores and gas stations as of noon Wednesday, according to national tracking group GasBuddy.com.
That's the highest percentage of the 11 states affected by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, with Georgia at 17.4%, Virginia at 17.1% and South Carolina at 16.1%.
The situation may be more acutely felt in certain Forsyth County and Triad communities.
For example, GasBuddy.com reported at noon that, of 100 convenience stores and gas stations within a seven-mile radius of downtown Winston-Salem, 49 of them had limited or no gasoline.
The GasBuddy.com reports are based primarily on drivers contributing their anecdotal observations onto the group's app or website.
How much worse the situation gets may depend not only on Colonial Pipeline pumping more fuel into the Triad and North Carolina over the next few days, but also whether motorists can contain their urge to panic buy.
GasBuddy.com told motorists “to only buy what gasoline they immediately need for their cars and absolutely avoid filling your tank until the pipeline resumes operation."
On social media Wednesday, local residents are comparing the current situation to the toilet paper shortage during the initial months of the pandemic
Others are blaming the media for stirring the panic buying by reporting, if not hyping, the problem considering about 70% of convenience stores and gas stations still have gasoline available.
Although the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded has risen by 12 cents to $2.79 in recent days, there hasn't been a major spike in prices.
Nationally, regular unleaded has surpassed $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.
"While many Americans are pointing fingers, they should be pointing at the same factor GasBuddy mentioned months ago: COVID-19 related recovery is pushing things back to normal and leading to rising gasoline demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
De Haan said that rising gas prices "are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world — attending baseball games, going to concerts, taking a road trip — basically staying anywhere but at home."
"This summer may see some blockbuster demand for fuel as well, as Americans find it very challenging to travel internationally, leading many to stay in the confines of U.S. borders, boosting some weeks to potentially record gasoline demand," he said.
De Haan also cautioned gas prices could be up this summer in part because of an overall industry shortage of drivers to haul gasoline tankers.
Delivery challenges
The gasoline panic is affecting more than drivers trying to get to work.
Some delivery businesses, such as those for groceries, prepared meals, prescription drugs and retail purchases, are limiting the availability of their services.
Andy Ellen, president of the N.C. Retail Merchants Association, said Wednesday that "I have spoken with a number of grocery stores and their wholesalers today, and they are making or have made arrangement to access the necessary fuel to continue to supply their stores."
"We do encourage consumers to buy only what they need in terms of grocery items and gasoline until the supply of fuels returns to normal, which we understand should occur in a few days," he said.
The gasoline shortage has had limited impact upon the food delivery sales for Ilir Llanaj, owner of Cagney’s Kitchen at 2201 Cloverdale Ave.
Llanaj said that, while Grubhub and DoorDash handle the majority of a daily average of 10 food deliveries, his staff takes care of delivering orders of $45 and over.
"It's too early to tell how much it will affect our sales," Llanaj said. "It's not big, but it's not nothing, too."
As more customers have been partially or fully vaccinated in recent months, there's been an uptick in indoor dining at Cagney's and a decline in deliveries, Llanaj said.
Still, Llanaj said that "for those who make their living from food delivering, they may be facing a rough time ahead."
What caused this?
Colonial Pipeline, which operates a 5,500-mile pipeline running from Texas to New York, was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline over the weekend. It expects to “substantially” restore operations by the end of the week.
The company has a major operational hub off Interstate 40 in Greensboro, and supplies about 45% of the East Coast’s gasoline, including gas in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Colonial Pipeline said in a statement Tuesday that it “continues to make forward progress in our around-the-clock efforts to return our system to service, with additional laterals operating manually to deliver existing inventories to markets along the pipeline.”
“Markets experiencing supply constraints and/or not serviced by other fuel delivery systems are being prioritized," the company said. That includes the Triad and Charlotte.
AAA Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright said the impact of the pipeline outage "will vary regionally."
“The outage will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices. The longer it is offline, the larger the impact on the East Coast.”
Price gouging law
Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, invoked the state’s price gouging law Tuesday following Gov. Roy Cooper’s declaration Monday of a temporary state of emergency related to the pipeline shutdown.
Stein said his office “will not allow businesses to take advantage of this incident to charge excessive prices.”
According to state law, businesses cannot unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency.
Potential price gouging can be reported by calling 877-5-NO-SCAM or by going to ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging to file a complaint.
Cooper spoke Tuesday with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about the pipeline situation.
“We have a full-court press to get the Colonial Pipeline back up and fully operating quickly,” Cooper said. “Report price gouging and please don’t rush to top off your tanks.”
Since 2018, Stein has brought nine lawsuits against 25 defendants under the price-gouging statute. He has obtained nine judgments against 18 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price-gouging settlement in the department’s history.
That settlement was with Georgia Tree Company LLC to resolve a price gouging lawsuit for excessively-priced tree removal work done after Hurricane Florence.
