Problems finding gas mount in Forsyth, NC. Only buy what you need, urge experts.

De Haan also cautioned gas prices could be up this summer in part because of an overall industry shortage of drivers to haul gasoline tankers.

Delivery challenges

The gasoline panic is affecting more than drivers trying to get to work.

Some delivery businesses, such as those for groceries, prepared meals, prescription drugs and retail purchases, are limiting the availability of their services.

Andy Ellen, president of the N.C. Retail Merchants Association, said Wednesday that "I have spoken with a number of grocery stores and their wholesalers today, and they are making or have made arrangement to access the necessary fuel to continue to supply their stores."

"We do encourage consumers to buy only what they need in terms of grocery items and gasoline until the supply of fuels returns to normal, which we understand should occur in a few days," he said.

The gasoline shortage has had limited impact upon the food delivery sales for Ilir Llanaj, owner of Cagney’s Kitchen at 2201 Cloverdale Ave.

Llanaj said that, while Grubhub and DoorDash handle the majority of a daily average of 10 food deliveries, his staff takes care of delivering orders of $45 and over.