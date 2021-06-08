Program that offers children get free lunches extended through summer

The program that helps families with eligible children get free- or reduced-price meals at school or other food assistance because of COVID-19 has been extended again.

The state’s Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program will last through the summer.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said that the U.S. Agriculture Department approved the expansion.

Eligible children will receive a one-time payment of $375 to cover June through August. The summer extension is considered as part of the 2020-21 school year.

DHHS said the extension will provide about $450 million in food assistance to an estimated 1.2 million children and families.

“Having nutritious meals year-round is critical to young children’s development and well-being,” Gale Perry, DHHS’ chief deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being, said in a statement.

Benefits for students and children eligible as of May will be issued by the end of July to their current P-EBT or Food and Nutrition Service card, also known as SNAP.

Students and children who become newly eligible over the summer will receive benefits in late September.