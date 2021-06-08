Program that offers children get free lunches extended through summer

The program that helps families with eligible children get free- or reduced-price meals at school or other food assistance because of COVID-19 has been extended again.
The state’s Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program will last through the summer.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said that the U.S. Agriculture Department approved the expansion.
Eligible children will receive a one-time payment of $375 to cover June through August. The summer extension is considered as part of the 2020-21 school year.
DHHS said the extension will provide about $450 million in food assistance to an estimated 1.2 million children and families.
“Having nutritious meals year-round is critical to young children’s development and well-being,” Gale Perry, DHHS’ chief deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being, said in a statement.
Benefits for students and children eligible as of May will be issued by the end of July to their current P-EBT or Food and Nutrition Service card, also known as SNAP.
Students and children who become newly eligible over the summer will receive benefits in late September.
Eligibility requirements includes the student receiving free or reduced-price meals at school through the National School Lunch Program or was enrolled in a Community Eligibility Provision school as of May.
Children under 6 are eligible, beginning in July, if they received FNS benefits in May.
Students or children who become newly eligible for FNS, or free- or reduced-price meals, between June 1 to Aug. 31 become eligible to receive the summer extension benefit issued in September.
Eligible students participating in summer learning programs at school are eligible as well.
For more information on how to apply for free or reduced-price meals for students, contact your child’s local school district.
To check for eligibility for FNS benefits, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/food-nutrition-services-food-stamps, or www.ncdhhs.gov/PEBT.
The state’s P-EBT program was expanded in May to provide benefits to eligible children under age 6 who live in households receiving SNAP benefits.
Families don’t have to apply for the P-EBT benefits for children under age 6.
The program provides a benefit on an EBT card that can be used to buy food at authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores. The program authorized and funded by the U.S. Agriculture Department.
The benefits received in May will cover October 2020 through March 2021. After that, a monthly allotment will be provided.
A new card can be ordered at www.ebtedge.com, on the EBT Edge mobile app, or by contacting the N.C. EBT Call Center at 866-719-0141.
