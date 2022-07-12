Progress is visible in prominent places along the Northern Beltway in Winston-Salem

By car, especially in and around the peak bump-and-grind travel times along U.S. 52, Salem Parkway and Interstate 40, progress on the much anticipated Northern Beltway can be difficult to discern.

Wide stands of tall hardwoods, junk trees and undergrowth have been visibly ripped up. Huge swaths of raw, red earth near Rural Hall have been moved and pounded smooth and look ready for pavement. The same is true in northeast Winston-Salem near Baux Mountain Road.

Farther to the south and east, along a 25-year-old highway still referred to as “new” I-40, the single most expensive road project in Forsyth County — actually just a piece of the larger, pricier puzzle — is underway, too.

There have been hiccups, however. Relocating utility lines and finalizing land purchases pushed back a crucial section of the Beltway between Salem Parkway and U.S. 52 until next summer.

“It won’t go all the way to 52 this year,” said Pat Ivey, division engineer for N.C. DOT in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rowan and Stokes counties. “Initially, the plan was to get it connected this year, but that’s not going to happen.”

Still, a huge milestone — and blessed relief — is tantalizingly within reach.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions at church or in line at Walmart about what’s going on,” Ivey said. “It’s all pretty exciting.”

‘Roads made America’

To best understand the progress with the Northern Beltway, it’s necessary to know its purpose and tortured history.

Planners envisioned it more than 30 years ago as a ring road around Winston-Salem that would divert long-haul traffic around the city center and provide more options for commuting locals.

Put simply, the Beltway was designed as a 34.5-mile, $1.7 billion multi-lane freeway around the northern end of Winston-Salem.

It was to be built in two parts, eastern and western legs, extending from U.S. 158 (Stratford Road) to Interstate 74 south of the city.

The western leg was first on the drawing board with construction slated to begin in 1999.

But as we’re all too aware now, the Beltway was beset first by legal challenges not fully resolved until 2015. Later, funding holdups in the General Assembly put Winston-Salem well behind other North Carolina cities seeking urban loops and helped push the 17.6-mile eastern leg ahead of the 16.8-mile western leg.

The Map Act, approved in 1987, prevented property owners with land in the path of the Beltway from developing or selling until DOT was ready to buy it — a stalemate which kept prices artificially low.

The N.C. Court of Appeals broke that logjam by ruling that the state had in effect taken the land through eminent domain and owed property owners fair market value. The state Supreme Court affirmed that decision in 2015, and sales have been closing since.

“Almost everything, save one or two pieces of land, has been sold,” said Matthew Bryant, a Winston-Salem attorney who represented many of those landowners. “If there’s anybody left, I don’t know who they are.”

That led directly to usable sections on the eastern leg, the visible progress connecting Salem Parkway with U.S. 52 and, in theory, a quicker turnaround on the western leg.

“Once we begin the western segment, we will own the land,” Ivey said. “We won’t have those delays. That was a tremendous amount of the cost and time with the eastern leg.”

Big picture, viewed from a car zipping along U.S. 52 or I-40, the rumbling of heavy earth-movers and free-flowing traffic along recently completed sections looks and feels like progress — even to those property owners squeezed for too long in the push to get the Beltway built.

“It’s destructive to go over the top of neighborhoods and people’s land,” Bryant said. “But roads made America, despite $5 gasoline, what it is.

“As for commerce, Winston-Salem has been at the end of the line. (The Beltway) should be nothing but a financial benefit to the greater community (when it’s done.)”

Breaking it down

Absent an expensive helicopter ride (or owning a long-range drone), the best way for a ground-bound motoring taxpayer to monitor progress on the Northern Beltway is to take it in visible, digestible bites.

The closest, most tangible example can be found between Winston-Salem and Kernersville where locals shave time by taking the Beltway between Walkertown and Salem Parkway.

A significant chunk of the Beltway extending north and west toward — but not all the way to — U.S. 52 is scheduled to be open by November.

“You’ll be able to get on, but you’ll have to get off in Rural Hall or Hanes Mill Road to get to 52,” Ivey said. “You’ll be able to see (the last short connection) and that could be frustrating.

“It will still be a significant improvement with just a little bit more to go, but it’s still a major bypass that will help avoid the congested area near downtown during busy times.”

The whole thing — including the very visible interchange with U.S. 52 under construction in Rural Hall — originally was scheduled to open this year, Ivey said, but had to be pushed back to summer 2023.

“That’s a very complicated interchange,” Ivey said. “A big issue with the delay was relocating utilities and, to a lesser extent, the Map Act. It took longer than we thought.”

Still, Ivey said local commuters who use Salem Parkway will see an immediate benefit by November. “Next summer when it connects, there will be a regional benefit particularly to truckers driving from Salem Parkway to 52,” he said.

Farther south, as motorists who use “new” I-40 to travel from Winston-Salem to Kernersville and Greensboro know well, clearing land for a high-profile section of the Beltway near Union Cross Road is well underway.

“It’s the most expensive road project in Division 9 at $261 million,” Ivey said. “It’s only a 3-mile project, but it has two very complicated interchanges.”

To speed that construction, the DOT is shifting travel lanes on Interstate 40. “That’s what you’re seeing now,” Ivey said. “New lanes for I-40.”

Finishing the Eastern leg of the Northern Beltway between U.S. 311/Interstate 74 on the city’s southern end all the way to U.S. 52 is within sight with an anticipated completion date in 2027.

Put another way, it’s not that much longer than the total shutdown, rebuild and rechristening of Business 40 as Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem.

Viewed through decades of fits and starts to get to this point, that’s still too long. Especially when compared to the fact that the Northern Beltway makes Winston-Salem the seventh North Carolina city to enjoy a usable freeway bypass.

Motorists in Asheville (I-240), Fayetteville (I-295), Greensboro (I-840), and Wilmington (I-140) have them. Those in Charlotte (I-485 and I-277) and Raleigh (I-440 and I-540) have two at their disposal.

And we’re not even onto the western leg, which isn’t expected to be in use until the mid-2030s.

“The entire Beltway will be a major benefit and make a significant difference in how people get around,” Ivey said.