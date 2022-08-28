Project that closed road for two years gets new life with outside contractor

The end of the work week tantalizingly in sight, a handful of construction workers moved languidly Friday morning through the job site on Maplewood Avenue.

A few minutes past 9, one man headed for a cooler of ice-cold water while a coworker seated at the controls of a large excavator prepared to crank its engine.

A chasm had been ripped clean across both lanes of asphalt and into the earth below. Dump trucks had been backed to the edges on either side of a very large man-made ditch.

Maplewood, a cut-through for motorists desperate to avoid nearby Stratford Road, has been closed for well over two years now for drainage work.

So the activity, no matter the pace, has been a welcome sight for Maplewood residents, medical professionals working in offices up the hill and their patients.

“They literally had a piece of heavy equipment sitting there for six months without moving,” said Dr. Andy Schneider, a surgeon whose practice is on Maplewood. “I literally thought they’d forgotten about it.”

'The craziest thing'

Aggravated is too strong a word to describe the good doctor’s attitude about the work — or until recently, the lack thereof.

While Schneider shares the frustration voiced by some of his patients caught unaware by the road closure, bemusement or bewilderment might be better descriptions.

“It’s the craziest thing. The city started it in fall 2020,” Schneider said. “I know because I got a new car in February 2021, and I can remember thinking ‘Do I go around (the sign) or take the detour?’ because they hadn’t completely closed the road yet.”

Ordinarily, watching what appears to be a straightforward pipe replacement span more than two years might be cause for griping, anger or, at minimum, snickering and the creation of memes poking fun at government work.

But as we all know too well by now — thanks, COVID — the past two years have been anything but ordinary.

This particular project involved replacing 54-inch culverts, headwalls, a water line over the culverts and a small storm drainage system.

“The original failure was approaching two years ago, and the scope of the work is very similar to the original tact (replacement of damaged culverts,) ” wrote Keith Huff, the city’s director of field operations, in an email. “That’s where human and material resource issues led the city to hire a contractor to perform the work in order to speed up project completion.”

In other words, the city found itself squeezed by a labor shortage crunch and the now familiar woe-is-me supply chain refrain, caused in large measure by the pandemic, that took big bites out of employers large and small.

Schneider, in his quest to get a status update, said a city engineer told him the same thing, that the project was more involved that initially believed, that a key part was unavailable for months on end and that an overall shortage of workers had left the city scrambling to find and hire qualified crews.

Meeting deadlines

Most anyone whose daily routine puts them behind the wheel of a car can by now tick off a series of road construction projects that have gone way off schedule and caused inconvenience, irritation and indigestion.

One in particular that immediately leaps to mind is adding a middle turning lane and a multi-use path on busy Meadowlark Road.

First approved by voters in 2014 as part of a $60 million referendum, bidding didn’t open until 2018 and work didn’t start until spring of 2021. It was supposed to be completed by September 2023.

Work ground to a complete halt in March; weeds grew around idled heavy equipment. The contractor, Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy, cited the labor shortage after receiving a “notice of unsatisfactory progress” from city officials.

The good news there is that, like the Maplewood project, construction has recently resumed.

“Aaron (King, assistant city manager) is correct, the contractor is making progress out at Meadowlark but is still suffering from a staffing issue even though they have instituted new programs to try and recruit new employees,” said Robert Prestwood, the city engineer.

Still, even with the stop-start nature of the road work, Prestwood doesn’t expect the work to go past the September 2023 deadline for completion.

“We expect Smith Rowe to meet that date and continue to work with them on achieving that,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, those inconvenienced by the Maplewood closure have a much shorter wait until work wraps up: It should be done in September.

“We’re not happy about it (taking so long), but it’s good to see work being done again,” said Bettina Barabe, a Maplewood resident.