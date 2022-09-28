Prominent name links far-apart events: Reynolds

The two events, if “event” is even the right word, couldn’t have been much different.

One, held Tuesday at Tanglewood’s Red Barn, was celebratory and held to mark the 75th anniversary of a trust with some $575 million in assets doing God’s work in our community.

The other, reported Monday about British American Tobacco., was basically a weed deal. That one involved big money, was corporate and speculative — not to mention smart — but a pot buy nonetheless.

Worlds away from the celebration at Tanglewood.

Dig down just below the surface, however, and you’ll find a common denominator — the name Reynolds — which, like it or not, has molded the town’s past and present and will play a large role in its future, too.

And in a weird twist, both events represented to differing degrees turns away from tobacco, which made it all possible.

Prudent investment

Neither the first of its kind nor (likely) the last, details of the weed deal came out first.

British American, the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., acquired a minority stake in a German company called Sanity Group Gmbh, which is trying to position itself in a prime position in the emerging cannabis industry in Europe.

It was founded in 2018 in Berlin by medical researchers and provides products for consumer goods and pharmaceuticals while eyeing legalization of recreational marijuana in Germany.

And to the surprise of no one, rapper/crossover TV star/beer pitchman Snoop Dogg is an investor.

Weed, people, is rapidly becoming a global industry. Last one in — we’re looking at you, Raleigh, misses out on millions in new tax revenue.

Proof here in the good old USA can be found in the states that have legalized recreational and medical marijuana. Massachusetts and Illinois reported last year taking in more tax money from pot sales than alcohol.

Massachusetts raked in about $150 million in marijuana excise tax and $100 million from booze. Illinois, which went legal in 2020, took in some $387 million from weed and $291 million from alcohol.

And with Virginia scheduled to go full retail in 2024, that giant sucking sound you’ll hear soon enough will be money flying out of North Carolina wallets to build schools and fire stations for Virginians.

Not that any of that is new news.

BAT, like the tobacco industry, has recognized for years the potential for expanded earnings. To ignore something in which it has considerable expertise — think eCigs and vape pens — would be near malpractice.

In 1970, then-Philip Morris president George Weissman peered into the crystal ball and wrote a memo about marijuana at the urging of other company executives looking to help the federal government research.

(Altria USA, the parent of Philip Morris, had invested $1.8 billion into recreational cannabis through 2019.)

“While I am opposed to its use, I recognize that it may be legalized in the near future … Thus, with these great auspices, we should be in a position to examine: 1. Potential competition, 2. A possible product, 3. At this time cooperate with the government.”

Acknowledge the good

Over in Tanglewood, the celebration of the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust looked forward while acknowledging the past in announcing it was breaking from tobacco-related investments.

And while the trust has zero to do with the company, that fact is interesting due to the name at the top of the marquee.

The trust started in 1947 as a byproduct of Reynolds Tobacco heiress Kate Bitting Reynolds leaving the nonprofit $5 million in stock that would be worth some $66.4 million today.

“This is not an anti-tobacco effort,” said Dr. Laura Gerald, the trust’s president. “We recognize the incredible wealth accumulation that occurred as a result of initial investments and continued investments in tobacco.

“We recognize that many people in this community have had tremendous economic opportunity afforded to them by tobacco.”

That’s just a fact.

A large swath of Winston-Salem’s middle class was sustained for generations by good jobs in Reynolds factories.

Oh, and let’s not overlook the company’s role in the transformation of the downtown.

The iconic Reynolds Building, a sister to the Empire State building that opened in 1929, now houses a swell hotel and high-end living quarters.

Three company buildings that were sold to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for $1 million — a steal for downtown real estate anywhere in America — serve as anchors to the Innovation Quarter.

None of that happens without Reynolds’ involvement.

And that’s important to keep in mind while noting the divestiture of the Kate B. Reynolds Trust and a forward-thinking, albeit unusual, investment by the parent company of Reynolds American.

Tobacco may not be king anymore, but a prominent name in the industry still matters.