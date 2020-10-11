Property in Davie County declared a public nuisance, ordered vacated and sold. 80-year-old owner taken advantage of, says attorney.

Judge Mark Klass of Davie Superior Court has declared a property in Coolemee as a public nuisance and ordered it forfeited and sold, court documents show.

Klass took the action on Monday against 212 Edgewood Circle after Davie County filed a nuisance-abatement complaint Feb. 24 against the defendants and the property owners, Donald Tyrone Smith, and his ex-wife, Carolyn Ann Privette Smith.

Under Klass' order, the property also must be vacated until it is sold.

State law allows local governments to file lawsuits against property owners and present evidence in court that their properties pose a public safety risk.

The property has been the site of Illegal drug use and sales, fights, assaults, prostitution and loud and profane language, according to court documents.

The property constitutes "a general nuisance, and in the interest of public morals and the health and safety of the community, and in the interest of public decency, should be condemned and abated …," Ed Vogler, the Davie County attorney, wrote in the complaint.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lawsuit described the property as "indecent, disgraceful and intolerable" for nearby residents.

Vogler declined to comment further about the case.