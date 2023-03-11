A proposal to expand the Winston-Salem City Council to include two at-large members is back before the North Carolina General Assembly, which did not act on a similar bill in 2021.

Although a city study panel recommended the change in 2020, the measure still rankles some city leaders who believe the expansion is an unwarranted intrusion of Raleigh into city governance.

"I am really angry about people in Raleigh who can decide how we should be organized in this city," Annette Scippio, council member for East Ward, said in on Friday. "I think that is very unfair."

N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth introduced the expansion bill, known as HB334, on Thursday. Lambeth, a Republican, represents District 75 in the state House. The district covers much of eastern Forsyth County, although it does have about 12% of the city's population.

The city council currently has eight members, elected solely by the voters in each ward. Lambeth's bill would still divide the city into eight wards, with the addition of two members elected by all the city's voters. The change would take effect for the 2024 city elections. Council members and the mayor serve four-year terms.

Lambeth and former Rep. Debra Conrad, a Republican, sparked outrage among some members of the Winston-Salem City Council in March 2019 when they introduced a bill to reduce the city to five wards and have the other three slots on the eight-member council filled by at-large elections. On top of that, the ward division proposed by the GOP lawmakers would have forced three Black Democratic female members of the city council into one ward.

Accusations of racist or partisan political intent followed: The council was — and is — thoroughly controlled by Democrats, who have a 7-1 advantage over the GOP. The racial makeup of the council is evenly balanced, with four white and four Black members.

The dispute was settled when Mayor Allen Joines, a Democrat, and Lambeth reached an agreement in May 2019 to put the bill aside and create an 11-member study commission to look at the city's ward structure and election cycle.

That panel proposed the two at-large additions to the council that Lambeth's bill now would put into effect. Lambeth and GOP Rep. Lee Zachary of Yadkin County proposed a bill with identical wording in 2021, but the bill never made it out of committee.

Joines said Friday that Lambeth gave him a heads up that he was filing the bill.

"This is something that the city council has not requested," Joines said. "We feel like we are doing pretty good the way it is. But that was the recommendation of the independent study commission that we put together."

Counting the mayor, who sits with the council in session, "it makes the council pretty large, going from nine to 11," Joines said. "It makes my job a little bit tougher in terms of getting consensus on items. It takes some more phone calls."

Lambeth and other local GOP lawmakers have denied any racist or partisan intent behind the change. In 2019, Lambeth said the intent was to bring the city in line with other large North Carolina cities such as Charlotte and Raleigh, which also have at-large council members. The Greensboro City Council has eight council members, five elected by district and three elected at large.

Scippio said she's been wanting advocates of the change to spell out why it is needed, but hasn't gotten an answer. Scippio said the city's biggest issue is poverty, and that the poverty is centered in the city's Black neighborhoods. The city needs leaders who will help open doors for low-income people, she said, but she doesn't think two additional at-large council members will help that effort.

"The ward system has worked," she said. "I want more unity in our community than division. I would like to know how two at-large votes would bring that about. I don't see it as essential and necessary."

Lambeth did not respond to a request for a comment on Friday. The local bill, if passed, would not mark the first time that the General Assembly has changed council election procedures: In 2016, city elections were switched from odd- to even-numbered years and now coincide with the Presidential election cycle.

That changed sparked debate between those who said more people got a chance to vote because of the higher turnout in Presidential election years, and those who said it made it much more difficult for council candidates to gain any visibility amid all the higher-profile contests.

Although the talk of the change to at-large seats is now a few years old, Joines said he doesn't know of anyone wanting to run for one of the new seats.

"It's a bigger undertaking than running for a ward, obviously," he said.