Proposed $90M solar project would be among NC's largest

A California-based solar company plans to add to its extensive North Carolina footprint with a nearly $90 million, 74 megawatt project.

Cypress Creek Renewables on Monday filed an application with the N.C. Utilities Commission seeking a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for its proposed Bear Creek Solar facility in Lenoir County. Plans call for nearly 170,000 panels on what is now farmland just outside the town of La Grange.

Bear Creek would be among the largest solar operations in North Carolina.

The company plans to sell electricity generated at the site to Duke Energy Progress but has not yet secured a contract to do so, said Cypress Creek spokeswoman Angeli Chandler.

A rezoning will be required to move forward with the Bear Creek project, which is projected to be operational in October 2026 and would generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of about 15,000 homes at one time.

Cypress Creek Renewables says it has invested more than $2.3 billion in North Carolina projects and owns 145 solar and energy storage sites in the state. The company, which operates a 24-hour operations center in Durham, also runs more than 100 facilities for other owners and employs about 150 people in North Carolina.

Cypress Creek is expected to pay more than $3 million in local property taxes in North Carolina this year.

Cypress Creek also is seeking approval for a $104 million, 80 megawatt solar facility near Denton in Davidson County.