Proposed NC bill would make masks optional in K-12 schools. House speaker calls mandates obsolete.

Moore acknowledged the legislature's focus is on another round of redistricting maps scheduled for next week.

"As soon as redistricting is completed, we will be advancing legislation in the House," Moore said.

"It is parents, not politicians, who should decide whether or not to mask their children. The science does not support these onerous restrictions that continue to harm our children.”

DHHS said in a statement in response to Moore that "currently, the best tools we have to respond to the pandemic are vaccines and boosters, masking during times of widespread viral transmission, and testing."

"Masks reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help keep students and teachers in the classroom when transmission rates are high as they are now.

"DHHS guidance outlines that schools consider voluntary masking when transmission rates are lower. As it has throughout the pandemic, DHHS guidance will continue to evolve based on emerging science and to focus on the most effective tools for where we are in the pandemic."

Responses

N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, supports Moore's masking bill proposal.