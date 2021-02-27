Proposed solar farm in Davie County stirs up opposition

So why would one more matter? It would seem that, in this case, size matters.

The Junction Solar Project, as proposed by the Orion Renewable Energy Group of Oakland, Calif., would build a 545-acre solar energy generating facility in the middle of 853 acres along Junction and Ratledge roads in southwestern Davie County.

Company representatives, through attorney Henry Van Hoy, said that only 172 of those 545 acres would actually have solar panels. And those, he said, would be hidden from view by berms, large evergreens and an opaque fence.

The $90 million solar facility would, over 20 years, generate some $2 million in new tax revenue — enough to pay 2½ deputies every year — in addition to construction and supply chain jobs.

“It’s a matter of scale,” Van Hoy said. Size matters.

It was backed by the Davie County Economic Development Corp., the board of the Forks of the Yadkin, a proposed historical museum that holds title to nearly 600 acres in the proposal and the nearby Cooleemee Town Council.

To support a case made in a report of more than 700 pages, Van Hoy brought engineers and a certified property appraiser.