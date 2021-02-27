Proposed solar farm in Davie County stirs up opposition

MOCKSVILLE — The sniping and social-media sparring started early.
Facebook — in particular, its “comments” section where rational, evidence-based discourse crawled off to die — lit up not long after an alternative energy company filed a request last fall for a zoning change that would have allowed it to build an 843-acre solar farm in rural Davie County.
The online debate, as it does, featured taunting, fear-mongering and dubious claims. But when it came to live, in-person discussion, the debate turned civil but nonetheless remained emotionally charged.
The reason? Money, whether in the form of lowered property values or the prospect of big corporate profits, has a way of turning up the heat.
Adding to the mix was just a hint of anti-elitism and xenophobia — some solar panels are made in China, you know.
And that makes for a classic Not-in-My-Backyard fight over an issue with global implications.
Size matters
Solar farms already exist in many North Carolina counties with more springing up every year.
A drive in nearly any direction through the countryside tells us this is so. Anyone who’s cut across West Clemmonsville Road or taken the scenic route to the beach knows. Fields populated by solar panels, many of them small in the 10-, 25- and 50-acre variety, are everywhere.
So why would one more matter? It would seem that, in this case, size matters.
The Junction Solar Project, as proposed by the Orion Renewable Energy Group of Oakland, Calif., would build a 545-acre solar energy generating facility in the middle of 853 acres along Junction and Ratledge roads in southwestern Davie County.
Company representatives, through attorney Henry Van Hoy, said that only 172 of those 545 acres would actually have solar panels. And those, he said, would be hidden from view by berms, large evergreens and an opaque fence.
The $90 million solar facility would, over 20 years, generate some $2 million in new tax revenue — enough to pay 2½ deputies every year — in addition to construction and supply chain jobs.
“It’s a matter of scale,” Van Hoy said. Size matters.
It was backed by the Davie County Economic Development Corp., the board of the Forks of the Yadkin, a proposed historical museum that holds title to nearly 600 acres in the proposal and the nearby Cooleemee Town Council.
To support a case made in a report of more than 700 pages, Van Hoy brought engineers and a certified property appraiser.
Left unsaid — which may have been strategic in a poisonous, hyper-partisan age where even the mention of anything “green” can cause lockjaw — is the fact that the planet, the only one we’ve got, is staring down the barrel of permanent climate damage caused by over-reliance on fossil fuels and the attendant green-house emissions.
Land-use questions
The area in question, rolling land between Ratledge and Junction roads near the South Yadkin River, is peaceful.
Grand spreads with such names as Living the Dream are interspersed with more modest, well-tended homes. Neighbors are united by a love of unspoiled living.
So it’s no wonder that opposition formed. Threats — real or perceived — to property values, health and/or lifestyles have a galvanizing effect.
Petitions were drawn up, and in the modern way of doing things, online forums and groups organized. And with it, came bickering via social media posts.
“(Panels) only good for about 20 years then land or panels aren’t good for anything they should ask Texas how they like there’s,” reads one.
“Roads generate heat. Parking lots generate heat. Go back to the horse and buggy. …. Funny how all of this reality stuff works,” reads a reply.
At a four-hour public hearing Tuesday, a veneer of civility took over as several speakers went out of their way to mention how much they liked the neighbors who wanted to lease their land to Orion — even as they were asking the planning board to tromp all over their rights to use their own land as they see fit.
“It’s nothing personal. Everybody’s friends,” said Matt Marion, an opponent.
Others worried about water runoff and unknown environmental effects. Some lobbed barbs at backers of the planned historical museum.
“It was granted to them,” one woman sniffed.
Several mentioned North Carolina’s status as the second-leading state in terms of producing solar energy. As if that’s a bad thing.
And at least one speaker felt compelled to note that some solar panels are made in China.
A few actually said out loud the biggest reasons to oppose the project.
“It’s intellectually dishonest to say it won’t affect property values,” said Elizabeth Swicegood, a Realtor who lives in the area.
“I don’t want to look at it when I drive by on my way to work every day,” Kyle Swicegood said.
David Cartner, who along with his brothers owns 98 of the acres that Orion wanted to lease, took note of the additional tax money and the relatively low profile of a solar field surrounded by berms, fencing and tall evergreens.
“You can’t see it. You can’t smell it and you can’t feel it,” he said before mentioning an alternative use other than solar. “They say mobile-home projects are the highest producers of income.”
When all who cared to speak had had a say, the planning board voted 6-1 to deny Orion’s request.
Backyard concerns, it would seem, trump those of the planet upon which they reside.
336-727-7481