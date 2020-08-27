The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will officially ban the hog-tie prone restraint that led to the jail-related death of John Neville in December 2019, Triad Abolition Project, a group of protesters, said in a statement Thursday.
The sheriff's office has not confirmed the group's statement. According to the group, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. agreed to the ban and other policy changes during a meeting he had Wednesday. Triad Abolition Project and several other local activists met with the sheriff, the group said in the statement.
This would be the third update that the sheriff's office has made to its use-of-force policy since John Neville, 56, died Dec. 4, 2019. Triad Abolition Project has led an occupy movement for the past 44 days at Bailey Park. One of the group's demands has been the ban of the hog-tie prone restraint.
In video released Aug. 5, John Neville said, "I can't breathe," at least 28 times over the course of three minutes while he was on his stomach in a cell, handcuffed with his arms behind his back and his legs bent toward his buttocks. In all, Neville was in a hog-tie position for nearly 20 minutes before CPR was performed. During much of that time, officers were trying to remove Neville's handcuffs after the key broke off in the lock. That was documented by two videos released to a coalition of media organizations, including the Winston-Salem Journal. At one point, one of the officers appears to kneel on Neville's back.
Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death -- Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 44.
The first update to the use-of-force policy was on July 9, the day after Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced the charges. According to that policy change, people who are resisting and have to be placed in a prone restraint have to be placed in a sitting position or on their side as soon as possible. Officers are also now required to monitor "the person's color, breathing and level of consciousness."
The policy says that if an individual claims physical distress, medical personnel must be immediately called. The policy also says that if an officer must use their body weight to control someone in the prone position, that officer "shall exercise extreme caution and shall immediately remove their weight as soon as restraining devices are applied." Officers also should avoid sitting or placing their knee on a person's head or neck, the policy says.
And if a person stops moving or speaking, officers should immediately call for medical assistance.
Finally, the July 9 policy changes required officers to intervene if they seen another officer engaging in excessive force and gives medical personnel full autonomy during medical emergencies.
On Aug. 14, the policy was updated to prohibit detention officers from using the "bent leg technique" when inmates are restrained in the "prone position," meaning they are face down. Detention officers also are asked to avoid "physical holds that put pressure on an individual's back, neck, chest or abdomen except as a temporary measure to gain the individual's compliance for the safety of themselves or others," the new policy says.
Triad Abolition Project said Kimbrough has gone further in banning the "bent leg technique" or hog-tie prone restraint not only in the jail but throughout the agency.
The group said Kimbrough said violations of the policy would result in disciplinary action and that deputies would be immediately placed on administrative leave if there is an internal investigation or an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Kimbrough also promised to meet another of the group's demands -- public notification whenever an inmate dies at the jail or a result of what happened at the jail. Kimbrough did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for more than six months. He said he partly kept quiet to honor the wishes of the Neville's family and the family's attorneys, Chris Clifton and Michael Grace. He said he would inform the public through a press release while still respecting the wishes of grieving families, according to the group.
Kimbrough also mentioned additional training and the hiring of a full-time paramedic who would work for Wellpath, which provides the jail's medical care, according to the group.
"Occupy WSNC will continue until a policy revision indicating a complete ban of the bent-leg prone restraint maneuver is made to the (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) Use-of-Force Policy," the group said in its statement. "We are hopeful that these much needed policy changes are soon forthcoming and that they will help ensure that no one else faces the same avoidable and tragic fate that Mr. Neville did."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.