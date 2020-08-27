A local group of activists said Thursday that Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. had promised to officially ban a kind of prone restraint that led to the jail-related death of John Neville in December 2019.
The bent-leg prone restraint is one in which a person is placed on the ground, face first, with their arms tied behind their back and their legs folded up — the exact position that John Neville was placed in. The position is known to make it difficult for a person to breathe and has led to death. The sheriff’s office has already banned that kind of restraint in the Forsyth County Jail, but activists were pushing him to ban the practice agency-wide.
In a statement late Thursday, Kimbrough did not say whether he was going to implement such a ban throughout the sheriff’s office, but also made clear that his office has never used the hog-tie restraint. The position that Neville was placed in has been described as a hog-tie restraint.
“We do not — and have not, in my time or under the previous administration — ‘hog-tied’ or used the Ripp-Hobble restraint in any capacity,” he said. “There is a marked difference between a bent-leg prone restraint and ‘hog-tying’ an individual. Again — we have not endorsed or participated in the practice of ‘hog-tying’ an individual and any claim otherwise is not only inaccurate but inflammatory.”
According to the autopsy report and two videos, John Neville was placed on his stomach with his hands handcuffed behind his back and his legs folded toward his buttocks. One of the videos shows Neville in that position and saying “I can’t breathe,” at least 28 times over a three-minute period.
It would be nearly 20 minutes from the time detention officers put Neville on his stomach in a cell at the Forsyth County Jail before CPR was performed. Neville, 56, had been arrested on Dec. 1, 2019 on an outstanding warrant for arrest, and 24 hours later, he had some kind of medical emergency that caused him to fall from the top bunk bed and onto the floor.
He died two days later at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of a brain injury that was caused when his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up. Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Kimbrough and Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, did not respond immediately to additional questions.
In his statement, Kimbrough does not directly address his meeting with local activists, including Triad Abolition Project, which has held an occupy movement at Bailey Park the past 44 days. He said that the sheriff’s office has continually updated policies, procedures and training.
“We are glad to meet with community members and review the changes that we have implemented, to explain our positions and to better educate,” Kimbrough said in the statement.
Since Neville died last year, the sheriff’s office has updated its use-of-force policy twice. The first time was July 9, the day after Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced criminal charges against the detention officers and the nurse.
Part of that policy change was to ensure that anyone placed in a prone position is either put on their side or in a sitting position as soon as possible and that detention officers are responsive to any physical changes that might require medical assistance. Medical personnel are also given autonomy in responding to emergencies.
A second policy change was implemented on Aug. 14. That prohibited detention officers from using the bent-leg technique when inmates are restrained in the "prone position," meaning they are face down. Detention officers also are asked to avoid "physical holds that put pressure on an individual's back, neck, chest or abdomen except as a temporary measure to gain the individual's compliance for the safety of themselves or others," the new policy says.
Kimbrough, the group said, also promised to notify the public of any inmate death through a news release while respecting the wishes of grieving families.
And, according to the group, Kimbrough also said he would use his authority to place deputies on administrative leave who are directly involved with the serious injury or death of someone in the sheriff’s office custody. This would be on a case-by-case basis.
In his statement, Kimbrough does not say whether he is implementing the policies specified by Triad Abolition Project.
Triad Abolition Project leaders said they would continue Occupy WSNC at Bailey Park until their demands are met.
"Occupy WSNC will continue until a policy revision indicating a complete ban of the bent-leg prone restraint maneuver is made to the (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) Use-of-Force Policy," the group said in its statement. "We are hopeful that these much needed policy changes are soon forthcoming and that they will help ensure that no one else faces the same avoidable and tragic fate that Mr. Neville did."
During the commissioners’ meeting Thursday, a group of 13 protesters demonstrated in front of the Forsyth County Government Center. Triad Abolition Project staged the event.
The demonstrators demanded that the commissioners, Kimbrough and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office be held accountable for the actions that led to Neville’s death.
The protesters stood on the sidewalk of Chestnut Street and held signs that said, “Justice for John Neville,” “Ban the Hogtie,” “Notify Public of All Jail Deaths,” “John Neville: Say His Name to Demand Real Change” and “Incarcerated Lives Matter.”
During their protest, the demonstrators waved to some inmates in the Forsyth County Jail. Those inmates responded by tapping on the windows of their cells.
Sara Hines, a protest organizer, said that the lives of jail inmates are precious and that detention officers shouldn’t use hog-tie restraints on them.
“Their lives matter,” Hines said of the inmates. “We want them to be cared for and safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.