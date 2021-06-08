PruittHealth purchases 14-acre property in Piedmont Advantage Park

The PruittHealth healthcare system is making its entrance into the Winston-Salem market through a $5.15 million purchase of a 14.2-acre site off Stratford Road.
An affiliate of the Norcross, Ga., system bought five vacant tracts in Piedmont Advantage Park, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
Purchased were a 3.03-acre tract at 3560 Advantage Way, a 2.88-acre tract at 3551 Advantage Way, a 2.53-acre tract at 3521 Advantage Way, along with tracts of 5.78 acres and 2.63 acres that have no listed address.
According to a marketing flier by Linville Team Partners, the 2.63-acre site was listed as a common area. The five tracts were the remaining available land in the business park.
The seller was Stratford Green LLC of Winston-Salem.
The properties had been available for about seven years after Piedmont Advantage Credit Union opened a 40,000-square-foot headquarters building at 3530 Piedmont Advantage Way in summer 2014.
The tracts had been marketed for office or medical facilities usage.
Tonja Bridges, PruittHealth's senior vice president for communications, said Tuesday that "we are working on a master development plan for the site and are excited to share more as things progress."
The system has 34 facilities in North Carolina, including five in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina: a home health agency in Kernersville and Pilot Mountain; skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in Elkin and High Point; and a Hospice office in North Wilkesboro.
Piedmont Advantage could not be immediately reached for comment on the sale of the tracts.
The park will include a storm water retention pond and a parking lot.
It was marketed as being able to accommodate another 160,000 square feet of space, which could translate into 500 to 600 jobs.
