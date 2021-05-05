PTI airport plans to re-open long-term lots on May 15

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said Wednesday it plans to re-open the North and South long-term parking lots on May 15.
The lots were closed temporarily in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic and its impact on air travel.
“As passenger traffic continues to grow, we are monitoring conditions and working to meet customer demand,” Kevin Baker, PTI's executive director, said in a statement.
The fee rate for the long-term lots will be $8 per day. The garage parking will continue to be available at $10 daily.
