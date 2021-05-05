 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PTI airport plans to re-open long-term lots on May 15
0 comments

PTI airport plans to re-open long-term lots on May 15

{{featured_button_text}}

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said Wednesday it plans to re-open the North and South long-term parking lots on May 15.

The lots were closed temporarily in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic and its impact on air travel.

“As passenger traffic continues to grow, we are monitoring conditions and working to meet customer demand,” Kevin Baker, PTI's executive director, said in a statement.

The fee rate for the long-term lots will be $8 per day. The garage parking will continue to be available at $10 daily.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo, De Blasio clash over renaming Columbus Day

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Chicken coop ruffles feathers of anonymous grump
Local News

Chicken coop ruffles feathers of anonymous grump

Anonymous letter writer sends hundreds of unsigned notes complaining about a neighbor's chickens in Davie County. But the letter had an unintended consequence as others neighbors have rallied to support the owners of the henhouse.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News