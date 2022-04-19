PTI follows federal court order to end mask mandate at its facilities

The state's three largest airports, including Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, said Tuesday their terminals will be mask optional following a U.S. District Court judge's order Monday.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said after the judge's ruling that it would stop enforcing the mandate for passengers or airport employees.

The ending of the mandate also applies to airport-operated ground transportation.

Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director, said in a statement that "we are following the guidance of TSA, which has lifted its mask mandate.”

The three main airlines serving PTI — American, Delta and United — responded to the judge's order by ending their mask mandates for all domestic and some international flights.

Similar steps have been taken by the airport authorities over Charlotte Douglas and Raleigh-Durham international airports.

PTI's news release said that TSA’s withdrawal of its directive "does not preclude a transportation operator — such as an individual airline — from imposing its own face mask requirements."

"Passengers should check individual airline policy when booking tickets or checking in for a flight."

"The airport authority urges patrons to respect the individual choices of their fellow travelers regarding face coverings."

The TSA altered its face-covering rules for public transportation and at public transportation hubs in response to the ruling by federal District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Tampa, Fla.

Mizelle, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, ruled that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order on which the TSA directive was based, The Associated Press reported.

She also said the order was fatally flawed because the CDC didn't follow proper rulemaking procedures.

Mizelle ruled the only remedy was to throw out the mandate for the entire country because it would be impossible to end it only for the people who objected in the lawsuit.

The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

The White House has called the court decision disappointing.

AP reported that the U.S. Justice Department declined to comment on whether it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge’s order. The CDC also declined to comment.

