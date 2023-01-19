PTI has slight increase in firearms confiscated in carry-on luggage in 2022

Piedmont Triad International Airport had a slight increase in firearms being confiscated in carry-on luggage at security checkpoints during 2022, the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday.

There were 15 firearms discovered last year, compared with 12 in 2021, six in 2020, 18 in 2019 and 14 in 2018.

TSA did not provide comment with its annual report.

For the 10 commercial airline airports in the state, there were 250 firearms discovered in carry-on luggage. That's down from 254 from 2021, but still up considerably from 105 in 2020, 194 in 2019 and 180 in 2018.

TSA said there were a record 117 firearms confiscated at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, up from 106 in 2021. There also was a record 25 at Asheville Regional Airport, up from 15 in 2021.

Meanwhile, there were 74 firearms confiscated at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, compared with 100 in 2021.

By comparison, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport took the No. 1 spot nationally with 448 firearms discovered, down from 507 in 2021.

The firearms were all found by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints, TSA said in a news release.

TSA said it screened about 19.8 million departing travelers at North Carolina airports, representing a 27% increase.

Nationally, a firearm was detected for every 116,394 passengers screened. In North Carolina, one firearm was discovered for every 79,167 passengers screened.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint.

TSA said it evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of near $15,000 per violation.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited-screening benefits revoked for a period of time.

The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.