Piedmont Triad International Airport will offer federal Transportation Security Administration PreCheck enrollment sessions on Sept. 25-29.

The PreCheck program is an expedited screening program that “enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a faster and easier airport screening experience.” The cost of a PreCheck membership is $78, which is valid for five years.

The sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 5 p.m. each day. Screenings will be held at the arrivals level on the American side in the Winston-Salem room.

The screening process features in-person background check and fingerprinting. Applicants are asked to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship

For PreCheck-approved travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, light outerwear or belts, or to take out 3-1-1 liquids or laptops from carry-on bags.

Appointments are requested at www.IdentoGO.com/tsa-precheck, but walk-ins are welcome as time permits. Applicants are required to fill out an online pre-enrollment application at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck.