PTI plans TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions in March
Piedmont Triad International Airport plans to offer TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions on March 7-11.

A TSA PreCheck membership costs $85 and is good for five years.

The sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 5 p.m at 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway in Greensboro. The screenings will be held on the arrival level of American side in the Winston Salem Room.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a faster and easier airport screening experience. For those travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, light outerwear or belts, or to take out 3-1-1 liquids or laptops from carry-on bags.

Applicants will be able to complete the TSA PreCheck screening process, including the required in-person background check and fingerprinting.

Appointments are required. Go to https://www.tsa.gov/precheck to fill out an online pre-enrollment application.

Applicants are asked to provide proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. To check on what documents to bring, go to https://universalenroll.dhs.gov/workflows?servicecode=11115V&service=required-docs.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

