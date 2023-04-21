The economic and incentives signs are pointing to Piedmont Triad International Airport landing another prominent aerospace employer.

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority announced Friday it will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Although airport officials did not disclose the nature of the media event, it is likely to be the disclosure that it has emerged with a 240-job, $50 million maintenance facility by U.K. aerospace manufacturer Marshall Aerospace USA LLC.

Another sign of winning the coveted economic-development project: the N.C. Economic Investment Committee will meet by conference call at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss giving final approval to a performance-based incentive package.

The incentive package is likely to come from the state's Job Development Investment Grant program, which covers projects considering sites in other states.

Earlier this week, the Marshall project was approved by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners for up to $308,879 in incentives, plus a $124,000 local matching fund utility grant, as well as up to $240,000 from the Greensboro City Council.

The vast majority of companies tend to commit to a local project — often within days or weeks — once approved for local and state incentives.

Marshall could be immediately reached for comment on the project.

PTI executive director Kevin Baker has said authority policy is not commenting on any specific project or projects.

“I can say that we continue to prepare the airport to compete for all types of aerospace projects, and we actively pursue potential companies worldwide to be important employers at the airport and for our community,” Baker said when the legal notice on the Marshall incentive requests was posted.

Marshall background

According to its website, Marshall Aerospace has operations in the U.K., Europe, Middle East, Canada and U.S. Its primary customers are air forces across the globe.

The primary focus of the Marshall Aerospace business “is the delivery of routine maintenance, modifications and repairs to the iconic Hercules C-130 transport aircraft” that has been in service in some fashion since the early 1970s.

“The team has a hard-earned reputation as a global authority on the C-130 platform, boasting unrivaled engineering experience and expertise that makes it hard to beat,” according to the company.

“Marshall Aerospace continues to cement its market-leading position, winning new customers and helping to keep their fleets relevant and ready for service.”

Marshall also operates Aerostructures, which specializes in the design and manufacture of auxiliary fuel systems and tanks that are used to extend multi-mission maritime aircraft flight range.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that we do to keep our customer aircraft mission ready enabling them to protect people in critical situations,” according to a website statement from Neil McManus, the company’s managing director.

The company recently opened an Aerostructures plant in the U.K.

The facility houses production of auxiliary fuels tanks for the P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, a military derivative of Boeing’s civilian next-generation 737-800.

PTI presence

PTI remains the state’s third largest airport overall and third for commercial service, at $9.3 billion in economic impact in 2021, according to an N.C. Aviation Division report released in January. That is up 7.6% from the 2019 report.

Included in that category for PTI would be the FedEx cargo-sorting hub, the HAECO maintenance facilities, the HondaJet manufacturing operations, and other companies with operations on its campus.

The Marshall project would be the third confirmed for PTI since January 2022.

Construction has begun on Boom Supersonic's $500 million, 400,000-square-foot “superfactory” that will assemble and test its Overture airliner, along with a customer delivery center.

The current timeline is: beginning equipment installation in 2024 with Advanced Integration Technology; assembly in 2025; first rollout in 2026; first test flight in 2027; Federal Aviation Administration certification in 2029; and then first passenger flight later in 2029.

Boom projects having 400 employees by spring 2025, 1,750 by 2030 and more than 2,400 at full production in 2032.

On Monday, TAT Piedmont Aviation, an aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul company, said it would expand its operations near PTI and create 85 jobs. The company said it would make a $12.8 million capital investment.

The expansion would feature new test equipment, production tooling, and new machinery to supplement its current operations.

The company’s new positions would pay an annual average wage of $51,706.

It has been made eligible for up to $200,000 in incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.