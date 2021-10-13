Public asked to help find missing girl, 11, last seen in Rural Hall, authorities say

Staff Report
RURAL HALL — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating an 11-year-old girl.
Aaryina Shyye Keys is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to a Silver Alert issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Silver Alerts are issued when a missing person is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.
She was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and black shoes in the 2000 block of Chesapeake Drive in Rural Hall. She also has a light blue bookbag.
Officials ask anyone with information to call Detective Y. Perez at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.
