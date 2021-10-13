 Skip to main content
Public asked to help find missing girl, 11, last seen in Rural Hall, authorities say
Public asked to help find missing girl, 11, last seen in Rural Hall, authorities say

Aaryina Shyye Keys

 Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Provided

RURAL HALL — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating an 11-year-old girl.

Aaryina Shyye Keys is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to a Silver Alert issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Silver Alerts are issued when a missing person is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and black shoes in the 2000 block of Chesapeake Drive in Rural Hall. She also has a light blue bookbag.

Officials ask anyone with information to call Detective Y. Perez at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

