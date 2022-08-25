Public-health advocacy groups claims health-care systems prioritize revenue over Medicaid expansion

A coalition of 28 public-health and advocacy groups is urging the state's health-care systems to prioritize Medicaid expansion over protecting revenues in hopes of greasing the wheels on one of two bills in the state legislature.

Several analyses have cited that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians could benefit from Medicaid expansion.

The coalition sent Monday a three-page letter to Steve Lawler, president and chief executive of the N.C. Healthcare Association.

The coalition wrote that "there have been trends and practices in our state’s hospitals and health-care systems that raise alarms for advocates who share your vision for equitable health care."

"We must draw attention to the business practices that hospitals have been operating under, as they have devastating consequences for income inequality, the financial wellbeing of families, and the overall health of communities."

Among the coalition's members are the N.C. Justice Center, Black Workers for Justice, NC Poor People's Campaign, N.C. Council for Women, N.C. Council of Churches, N.C. NAACP and Pro-Choice N.C.

The coalition expressed gratitude in its letter to Lawler for his recent NCHA letter to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders urging progress on Medicaid expansion.

The NCHA’s goal is to urge the political leaders to reach a compromise by the end of the year on Senate Bill 408 and House Bill 149. Both revamped bills cleared one chamber during June, but has not been addressed in the other.

Several Triad legislators have said there is the potential for a compromise to be reached by the scheduled mini-session in September.

"For the last decade, the undersigned organizations have tirelessly advocated to increase access to affordable health care for more than 600,000 North Carolinians by expanding Medicaid," according to the coalition's letter.

"We recognize, too, that hospitals have urged lawmakers to expand Medicaid.

"However, the N.C. Healthcare Association’s priority to protect revenues for members over expanding Medicaid — which benefits the poorest North Carolinians — has halted the historic progress our state has made toward equitable health care."

The NCHA responded to the coalition's letter by saying, "Medicaid expansion has been one of North Carolina hospitals’ top priorities since the opportunity first became available to the state.

"Regardless of which political party was in power, our position has never changed."

The state’s major health-care systems and hospitals have agreed to pay — through an estimated annual $758 million assessment — North Carolina’s 10% share of administrative expenses from Medicaid expansion. The federal government pays the other 90%.

"Hospitals believe in the moral imperative of Medicaid expansion so much that they are willing to pick up the entire state share of paying for it," the NCHA said.

However, the NCHA cautioned that "the math must work for hospitals to pay the more than $500 million a year of the cost, while also keeping community hospital services available."

Common concerns

The coalition said "we are concerned about hospitals failing to provide adequate charity care, sending bills to collections and burdening families with medical debt while enjoying record profits in one of the most consolidated hospital markets in the nation."

"During what the N.C. Healthcare Association has described as the 'worst financial scenario of most of our careers,' nearly all of our state’s major hospital and health-care systems have enjoyed record profits during the pandemic."

In targeting the health-care systems' revenue stream, the coalition has joined state Treasurer Dale Folwell in questioning their priorities.

The back-and-forth between Folwell, the SHP and the state’s major health-care systems have proven at times to be tension-filled and personal in nature.

The coalition cited as an example of their concerns about health-care systems' priorities that "too many everyday North Carolinians struggle with medical debt, are hounded by collections, and will never be able to reach their dream of becoming homeowners, buying a car, or moving upward in life because they got sick and did not have the means to pay."

Folwell has cited each of those concerns in his talking points that accuse non-for-profit health-care systems of prioritizing revenue over charity care.

Folwell and the N.C. State Health Plan requested an analysis from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health on how the state's non-for-profit hospitals — including the three largest in the Triad — evaluate whether they are fully honoring their charitable mission.

The state treasurer has oversight authority over the SHP, which has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

The coalition wrote to Lawler that the Johns Hopkins analysis shows "that many of our state’s hospitals are not meeting their financial obligations to taxpayers by failing to provide sufficient charity care to their most financially vulnerable patients."

Folwell said Tuesday that "we are grateful that these organizations have finally become alert to the reports that have been coming out of the treasurer’s office for almost a year. "

"We are thankful that the authors acknowledge that medical debt deprives people of the joy of achievement and upward mobility.

"It is time to stop punishing sick people by weaponizing their credit score for something they did not want to consume."

Medicaid expansion bills

Both Berger and Moore have said there's time to reach a Medicaid expansion compromise this year.

They also said it could take an attempt to compromise in the 2023 session, which will have a different legislative composition that could be more or less inclined to support the House or Senate Medicaid expansion bills.

The key elements of SB408 are helping preserve rural hospitals and directing DHHS to develop a Medicaid Modernization and Savings Plan with a Dec. 15 deadline for filing a report with a joint oversight legislative committee.

“We need to know exactly what we’re getting” from Medicaid expansion, particularly in terms of expanding access to health-care providers “in a manner that is cost-effective,” Moore said, “This way, we have certainty ... and the final say.”

If the legislative oversight committee approves the plan in December, Moore had pledged that SB408 would receive an up-and-down vote soon after.

Meanwhile, HB149 — in exchange for expanding Medicaid — contains several long-sought Senate Republican health-care reforms, foremost weakening the state’s certificate-of-need laws that appears to be a major roadblock in the House.

The bill also would permit nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives and other providers the ability to work independently from doctors.

Berger said when he introduced the revamped HB149 that “if there’s a person in the state of North Carolina that has spoken out against Medicaid expansion more than I have, I’d like to meet that person. We need coverage in North Carolina for the working poor.”

Lawler stressed in his letter to Cooper, Berger and Moore that NCHA members “are not elected to office, and therefore we are not the ones standing in the way of passing legislation. That burden, and opportunity, lies with your branches of government.”

“Both options are essential as we continue to grow and prosper as a state. Both options are too important to let die because you are looking for a deal.”

The coalition said that "our preference is to have a bill that expands Medicaid only, and while SB408 is a step in the right direction, we believe that SB408 unnecessarily delays health care even further."

"SB408 does not guarantee that 600,000 North Carolinians will get the health care they have been waiting for during the last decade.

"It proposes to yet again study and research Medicaid expansion when we all know that health care can’t wait."