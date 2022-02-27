Public-health officials advise caution as local mask mandates are lifted; impact may take several weeks to determine

Swift said he is hopeful that over the next several weeks people will accept the masking decisions of others.

"Some people are not going to wear a mask at all, while some will not take off their mask, and more may be in the middle," Swift said.

"You may choose to wear a mask in some situations, such as a crowded office space or an elevator, and not in others, such as a grocery store with high ceilings and not very crowded."

'A big milestone'

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, called it a "big milestone" for the pandemic for the Winston-Salem mask mandate to be lifted.

Ohl, along with Swift, consulted with Joines on his masking decision.

"It's OK for the following reasons: our case counts are coming down, and by March 1 we should be in much more comfortable range for the number of cases being transmitted in the Triad area," Ohl said.

Ohl said another factor is that the upper respiratory infection season typically begins to wind down in early March as people spend more time outside.