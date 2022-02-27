Public-health officials advise caution as local mask mandates are lifted; impact may take several weeks to determine

The lifting of two key local mask mandates this week is being marked with two primary reactions.
It's about time.
Is it too soon?
It likely will take weeks, if not a month or two, to determine the correct response, according to local and national public-health officials.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' indoor mask mandate expires Monday.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines is ending a citywide mask mandate on Tuesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper has recommended a March 7 ending of K-12 school and local government mask mandates.
The primary reason behind those decisions is the declining number of COVID-19 omicron cases, though they appear to be plateauing — for now — above the levels in June and early July that marked the false-hope period between the initial variant declining and the surge of the delta variant.
Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before the local community learns/knows if ending the mask mandates contributes to another uptick in cases.
With the omicron variant, it can take two to three weeks to go from infection to being hospitalized and then treated in an ICU unit.
"Just as it felt awkward to wear a mask, it may feel awkward at first not wearing a mask," said Joshua Swift, Forsyth County's health director. "With the (COVID-19) metrics, we don't expect cases to go up as soon as the mask mandates go away.
"There will still be people wearing masks, (Forsyth has) a highly vaccinated population (71% of adults), but people should still take whatever precautions make sense for them, their health status and the health status of those around them."
Another factor is whether the BA.2 omicron subvariant becomes the predominant virus in the near term and surges throughout the community as delta and omicron did.
However, public-health officials question how much of an impact the subvariant could have in North Carolina with 71% of adults considered as fully vaccinated — but not necessarily boosted — and nearly 2.6 million cases for the pandemic.
Joines cautioned that if other COVID-19 variants emerge to cause large spikes in cases, “reinstating the mandate is always a possibility.”
Personal responsibility 2.0
The local community is entering what may be considered as the personal responsibility 2.0 period of the pandemic with declining COVID-19 metrics outside the death toll.
Cooper lifted most COVID-19 pandemic masking and social-distancing guidelines on May 14. At that time, fully vaccinated individuals were allowed to go to most public settings without a face covering, while those unvaccinated were urged to stay masked even though there was limited adherence.
The importance of the personal responsibility/honor system factor is that in many, if not most, instances it was unclear who was vaccinated or unvaccinated.
At first, it didn't seem to matter.
Forsyth case counts for some days in June were in the single digits, if any at all. Some weeks had fewer than 40 cases.
That personal responsibility period last about 2½ months until the delta variant arrived in force in early August.
By mid-to-late October, the delta variant surge led many elected officials, including Joines, to reinstate mask mandates for public-health protections.
"Currently, the best tools we have to respond to the pandemic are vaccines and boosters, masking during times of widespread viral transmission, and testing," DHHS said in a statement.
"DHHS guidance will continue to evolve based on emerging science and to focus on the most effective tools for where we are in the pandemic."
Swift said he is hopeful that over the next several weeks people will accept the masking decisions of others.
"Some people are not going to wear a mask at all, while some will not take off their mask, and more may be in the middle," Swift said.
"You may choose to wear a mask in some situations, such as a crowded office space or an elevator, and not in others, such as a grocery store with high ceilings and not very crowded."
'A big milestone'
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, called it a "big milestone" for the pandemic for the Winston-Salem mask mandate to be lifted.
Ohl, along with Swift, consulted with Joines on his masking decision.
"It's OK for the following reasons: our case counts are coming down, and by March 1 we should be in much more comfortable range for the number of cases being transmitted in the Triad area," Ohl said.
Ohl said another factor is that the upper respiratory infection season typically begins to wind down in early March as people spend more time outside.
Ohl said there is ample supply of N95 masks in the Triad for those who still prefer masking indoors, which will help lower the spread of COVID-19 variants.
There's also more supply of effective treatments for COVID-19 patients, "all of which reduces the impact of the virus," Ohl said.
"A high-grade mask should be worn if you are more vulnerable to COVID-19, such as immunocompromised individuals or other underlying health problems, such as heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease or had a stroke," he said."
Ohl recommends those ages 75 and older to wear a mask in indoor settings, "particularly in areas that are crowded ... like sporting events and church on Easter Sunday."
Marcheta Keefer, marketing and communications director for Visit Winston-Salem, said local hospitality venues and restaurants will respond to the lifting of the citywide mask mandate by basically revising entry signage, updating website content, point of contact details, social media pushes and educating staff on changes.
"The majority of visitors/hotel guests have been respectful of our (or individual property’s) masking mandates," Keefer said. "Having uniformity in non-masking requirements provides clarity. That’s a good thing for us all."
K-12 scenario
The second personal responsibility period is beginning with K-12 schools being in session.
A factor in the initial delta variant surge, according to local public-health officials, was the resumption of K-12 classroom learning in August with some school districts requiring masks and some making it voluntary.
During the height of the delta surge in September and October, most school districts returned to mask mandates, only for some to ease them again in November, December and January.
“As if parenting through a pandemic wasn't hard enough, what's really stressful for parents is the whole individualized risk assessment,” Dr. Jaimie Meyer, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases expert, said in a blog posting last week.
“There are some instances that are clear. If your child — or other people in your immediate household or family — has an underlying health condition that puts them at risk for severe disease, you're going to have to take extra precautions.”
DHHS said in its statement that "masks reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help keep students and teachers in the classroom when transmission rates are high as they are now.
"DHHS guidance outlines that schools consider voluntary masking when transmission rates are lower, as it has throughout the pandemic."
Swift and Meyer share similar worries about low levels of fully vaccinated K-12 students several months into vaccine availability for their age groups.
There are about 35,400 children in Forsyth in the 5 to 11 age range. Only 23%, or 8,142, are fully vaccinated as of Thursday. About 47% of those ages 12 to 17 are listed as fully vaccinated.
“Maybe if case rates and hospitalizations were low enough, vaccination would be sufficient,” Meyer said. “Otherwise, I would err on the side of caution. I'm going to have my kids wear masks, for example.”
Still wary
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has recommended masking indoors in public settings, citing the elevated numbers of deaths during the omicron surge.
That surge began shortly before Christmas and has been felt acutely both locally and in North Carolina.
The highest Forsyth monthly death total from COVID-19 was 73 in January, while February had 65 as of Thursday.
Statewide, there has been a monthly record of 1,545 deaths in February for North Carolina as of Thursday. There were 1,447 deaths in January.
On Friday, the CDC announced plans to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines, including no longer advising most individuals to wear masks in indoor public settings.
The Associated Press reported the new key CDC COVID-19 metrics "will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant."
Both Swift and Meyer said the declining case counts may be a function in part from more people taking at-home COVID-19 tests, finding out they are positive with a mild case, and staying at home to recover.
There is no requirement to report a positive at-home test to county health departments, although Swift said it would help make for a more accurate assessment of the current spread.
Dial approach
Meyer said it's understandable that parents, employers and individuals are shaking their heads in confusion when "local governments are saying one thing, and the CDC is saying another. How can both of these things be true?”
“It seems that we are arbitrarily saying, ‘Hey, it's time to take off the mask,’” Meyer said.
When asked why there's been a rush of a late February or early March endings of mask mandates, Meyer said the majority is either related to governors' or local elected officials' orders ending, or reading of political tea leaves.
"To arbitrarily pick a date makes absolutely no sense to me," Meyer said. "This virus will dictate what the right date is."
Meyer said instead of an all-or-nothing approach to mask mandates, she prefers what she calls "a dial approach."
“Mandates are the extreme version of the dial. We had to crank it up to 10 when we were in the midst of a surge, especially if we wanted our kids to be able to stay in school,” Meyer said.
“Masks are effective in schools. They're the reason why outbreaks in schools that have mask mandates are so rare, especially when paired with vaccination for staff.”
Meyer said the personal responsibility approach is appropriate in "giving people back some autonomy and giving them the right to wear a mask or not wear one."
"Similarly, when the mandates are removed and you’re left only with personal choice, there should be metrics that allow us to say that certain measures are recommended or required for certain groups of people," Meyer said.
“But, I also think people don’t like mandates. They are tired of being told what to do. I think that really frustrates people.”
Future of mask mandates
The arrival of personal responsibility 2.0 makes it an apt time to discuss the future of mask mandates, said Brian Garibaldi, medical director of the Biocontainment Unit for Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. He specializes in acute lung injury.
"I'm a little worried that we've seen this movie before, and that we might be moving a little bit quickly with relaxing some of those mitigation efforts in response to the thankful decrease in community transmission," Garibaldi said during a Feb. 11 presentation. "It might be a little bit too early for doing that — especially when you look at the number of individuals who are eligible to be vaccinated, but still haven't been."
Garibaldi agreed that mask mandates for schools are clearly the "most controversial."
In the same Johns Hopkins presentation, Dr. William Moss, executive director of the Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, said that "hopefully, we have created some new norms around wearing masks for individuals who are sick or are vulnerable to any respiratory infection."
"We're going to continue to see new variants of the virus," Moss said. "But in the best-case scenarios, those new variants will not escape the immunity that we have built."
There are doctors quoted in a recent WebMD posting who say that masking has outlived its usefulness nearly two years into the pandemic.
Dr. Leana Wen, emergency department doctor and public health professor at George Washington University, tweeted that the "CDC needs to change their school mask mandate guidance, ASAP."
"Pandemic restrictions were always meant to be temporary — there needs to be a clear off-ramp that's realistic & takes into account widespread availability of vaccines for 5+."
Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist and director of breast imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Monmouth, N.J., was quoted by WebMd as tweeting: "The mask & vaccine mandates are doing far more harm than good."
"It's time to ‘let' anyone who wants to move on from the pandemic do so. I was criticized for saying this when Omicron began.
"Now, I'm doubling down as millions more have gained natural immunity and been boosted."
Keep alert, stay flexible
What is clear is that some form of COVID-19 will remain in circulation for at least the near term, said Becky DeCamillis, a physician assistant with Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists in Winston-Salem.
"The vast majority of deaths could have been prevented with vaccinations and boosters," DeCamillis said.
As of Thursday's COVID-19 dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 757 related deaths in Forsyth County and 22,449 statewide since mid-March 2020.
"Science dictates that we change behavior as situations evolve or new information becomes available. Guidance may shift again if a tough new variant emerges," DeCamillis said. "The absolute answer about when to unmask may not be the same from person to person, given their individual risk for severe disease and that of their family members.
"For example, is everyone in your household vaccinated? If not, or if they have an immunocompromising condition in which vaccination may not be as effective, you may elect to continue wearing a mask."
336-727-7376