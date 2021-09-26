Public health officials encourage flu vaccinations as 2021-22 season looms

That includes individuals at higher risk of complications, those over age 65, children younger than age 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or obesity.

"Anyone who thinks they have the flu should contact their doctor right away to see if they need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug, such as Tamiflu," DHHS said.

"Early treatment with an antiviral drug can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious. Treatment with a prescription antiviral drug is especially important for hospitalized patients, people with severe flu illness and those who are at high risk of serious flu complications based on their age or health."

More information about flu is available online through the at flu.nc.gov and from the CDC at www.cdc.gov/flu. For information about COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov.

Swift said he will pay close attention to the number of flu cases during October and November because of how mild the 2020-21 season was overall.

"I imagine it will be less (than a typical flu season) because people are still taking precautions with wearing masks inside and social distancing," Swift said. "Doctors have seen more cases of respiratory conditions, so it will be interesting."