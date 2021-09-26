Public health officials encourage flu vaccinations as 2021-22 season looms

As the annual flu season coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic for the second time, local and state public health officials say the odds are slim of having a potential "twindemic" scenario.
Yet, officials caution there could be a significant increase in flu cases, particularly if mask wearing wanes and more individuals fail to adhere to indoor social distancing guidelines.
The flu season begins being tracked on Oct. 1 and typically lasts six months, although it has lingered into mid-May in recent years.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine.
Such a worrisome twindemic scenario overshadowed the start of the 2020-21 flu season, only to never materialize as mask wearing and social distancing kept community spread of the flu at minimal levels.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported just seven flu-related deaths and 179 cases for the 2020-21 season. Four of those deaths occurred in 2021, while three were recorded in 2020.
By comparison, there were 12,076 confirmed cases and 186 flu-related deaths during the 2019-20 season.
At the end of other recent seasons, the number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina was 208 in 2018-19, 391 in 2017-18, 218 in 2016-17, 60 in 2015-16, 219 in 2014-15 and 107 in 2013-14.
"Although we didn’t see much flu last year due to the many COVID-19 prevention measures that were in place, we are already seeing the emergence of other respiratory viruses," DHHS said. "People should get a flu vaccine as soon as it becomes available since we can’t predict when flu might arrive in North Carolina this year."
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting the flu vaccine by Oct. 31 to gain as much immunity out of the dose as feasible.
Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, DHHS' health director and chief medical officer, said getting a flu vaccine can play a pivotal role in keeping North Carolinians "as healthy as possible" as the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread.
“It is critically important to get your flu vaccine and your COVID-19 vaccine," Tilson said. "Flu can be a serious and sometimes deadly disease.
"Getting vaccinated can prevent you from getting ill and keep you from needing a hospital bed.”
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, shares the same concerns about an uptick in flu cases over the next six to eight months.
"COVID basically knocked the flu out of the ballpark last year," Ohl said.
"Other respiratory viruses have seemed to make a comeback, which makes me think that flu will also."
Both shots, one time
Flu shots are free for most individuals with private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid.
They are available in multiple venues, including hospitals, private physician practices, public health clinics and most drugstores and grocery stores with a pharmacy.
Concerns about getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time have waned over the past year.
"Early in the pandemic, we were told to separate the flu and COVID-19 vaccines," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc. "It was more of a precaution because of the unknown.
"That's not the case anymore. People can get the vaccines at the same time."
Ohl recommended that individuals eligible for a third vaccine dose of Pfizer get a flu shot at the same appointment.
The Forsyth health department plans to begin flu-vaccination clinics Friday. Flu vaccine is available at most pharmacies.
"We've already started providing flu vaccine at employer-sponsored events," Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said.
Still vulnerable
The flu vaccine remains recommended for individuals similarly vulnerable to COVID-19.
That includes individuals at higher risk of complications, those over age 65, children younger than age 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or obesity.
"Anyone who thinks they have the flu should contact their doctor right away to see if they need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug, such as Tamiflu," DHHS said.
"Early treatment with an antiviral drug can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious. Treatment with a prescription antiviral drug is especially important for hospitalized patients, people with severe flu illness and those who are at high risk of serious flu complications based on their age or health."
More information about flu is available online through the at flu.nc.gov and from the CDC at www.cdc.gov/flu. For information about COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
Swift said he will pay close attention to the number of flu cases during October and November because of how mild the 2020-21 season was overall.
"I imagine it will be less (than a typical flu season) because people are still taking precautions with wearing masks inside and social distancing," Swift said. "Doctors have seen more cases of respiratory conditions, so it will be interesting."
Swift said there typically are breakthrough cases of the flu as there have been with COVID-19.
He said a key similarity is that in both instances, a case of the flu or of COVID-19 tends to be less severe for those who are vaccinated.
"It becomes a cold and you feel yucky, but you're not on your back for a week to 10 days," Swift said.
