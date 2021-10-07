Public health officials say fair unlikely to generate COVID-19 outbreaks

Two local public health officials projected Thursday there would be limited COVID-19 case spillover from the Carolina Classic Fair even with modest mask wearing among attendees.
However, Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Forsyth County health director Joshua Swift cautioned that fairgoers should wear a mask indoors, as well as continue to adhere to the mask mandate implemented by the Winston-Salem City Council.
The fair runs through Sunday with a number of requirements in place.
In addition to wearing masks at all times, people are spaced on rides and other attractions, and hand sanitizer is available.
"I really don't think we're going to have a lot of problems from the fair," Ohl said.
The masking requirement at the fair came about after the council voted 5-3 on Sept. 20 to hold the fair. Some council members expressed concerns about the fair potentially being a super-spreader event.
Swift said he believes fairgoers, as well as the community as a whole, are taking enough social distancing precautions.
Ohl said he based his viewpoint on limited COVID-19 clusters emerging from major outdoor events, such as college football games.
"We're having big football games and haven't seen any real problems with transmission events," Ohl said. "They're outside, and that's the key.
Ohl said at this time he has similar expectations that Halloween can occur normally with trick-or-treating taking place outdoors and kids being spread out for the most part.
However, Ohl cautioned, "I'm not too sure I would plan any indoor parties."
Ohl said it's too early to determine how to handle the Thanksgiving and the Christmas holiday periods.
Doses for 5- to 11-year-olds
Swift said the health department is talking with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials about strategies for providing the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 if federal public-health regulators approve its use.
That age group could become eligible for their first dose in November.
Among the options are conducting vaccination events on school grounds on Saturdays "so that parents can participate without having to miss work," Swift said.
Swift said county public-health and education officials are waiting on federal guidance for how the Pfizer dose would be given in terms of being based on age or a child's weight for their age.
Swift said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is projecting county vaccination rates for those ages 5-11.
For Forsyth, Swift said projections are for the vaccination percentage to be in the 58% to 66% range, likely reflecting vaccinated parents having their children getting vaccinated.
Swift said he believe the vaccine capacity is sufficient enough in Forsyth that the department won't have to bring back its mass vaccination site option the way that Guilford County's health department is doing on certain Saturdays in October and November.
'Not going away'
Ohl stressed that "COVID is not going to go away" and likely will become seasonal when enough vaccinated and natural immunity occurs in communities.
"One way or another, as we wiggle our way out of the pandemic, just about everybody is either going to get vaccinated or they're going to get COVID."
Ohl noted a current 4% mortality rate for unvaccinated individuals getting COVID, "which is pretty darn high" given that for much of the pandemic there has been about a 1% mortality rate.
He cited a recent New York Times COVID-19 dashboard update on deaths since the delta variant became the prevalent strain locally and nationally in June.
The dashboard showed an increase in deaths per 100,000 population in several rural and suburban Triad and Northwest N.C. counties, particularly in Davidson, Randolph, Stokes, Surry and Wilkes counties.
"Everyone in Wilkes probably knows someone who died of COVID, and that's just horrible," Ohl said.
Ohl said on a positive note that most local school districts are handling COVID properly, in large part because of the indoor mask mandates.
"While there are some quarantines happening, and some occasional infections, the schoolplace itself seems to be a safe place to be," Ohl said.
336-727-7376