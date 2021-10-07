Public health officials say fair unlikely to generate COVID-19 outbreaks

Swift said he believe the vaccine capacity is sufficient enough in Forsyth that the department won't have to bring back its mass vaccination site option the way that Guilford County's health department is doing on certain Saturdays in October and November.

'Not going away'

Ohl stressed that "COVID is not going to go away" and likely will become seasonal when enough vaccinated and natural immunity occurs in communities.

"One way or another, as we wiggle our way out of the pandemic, just about everybody is either going to get vaccinated or they're going to get COVID."

Ohl noted a current 4% mortality rate for unvaccinated individuals getting COVID, "which is pretty darn high" given that for much of the pandemic there has been about a 1% mortality rate.

He cited a recent New York Times COVID-19 dashboard update on deaths since the delta variant became the prevalent strain locally and nationally in June.

The dashboard showed an increase in deaths per 100,000 population in several rural and suburban Triad and Northwest N.C. counties, particularly in Davidson, Randolph, Stokes, Surry and Wilkes counties.