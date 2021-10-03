Public meeting on Forsyth redistricting slated

A plan to make a slight change to the boundaries of the two districts that elect members to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will be presented to the public at a meeting on Tuesday, the county has announced.
The information session will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Forsyth County Government Center at 201 N. Chestnut St.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is considering the boundary changes for districts A and B because of population changes shown in the 2020 Census.
Because District B grew at a slightly faster rate than District A, commissioners are proposing to move one precinct from B to A, in order to bring the districts into a better population balance.
District A consists of much of eastern Winston-Salem and elects two county commissioners. District B includes precincts in western Winston-Salem and the suburban parts of the county.
Tuesday’s meeting will be streamed live on Microsoft Teams at https://bit.ly/ForsythDistrictMeeting and on Forsyth County Government’s Facebook page. Masks will be required for in person attendees.
For information about the potential redistricting, visit: https://bit.ly/ForsythRedistricting.
Here are the four precincts the county is considering to move from District B to District A. Only one need move:
Precinct 33, which votes at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, stretches along Germanton Road from the vicinity of the Vulcan quarry off Oak Summit Road toward an area west of Horizons Park. Its addition to District A would increase the population of the district by 4,360 people.
Precinct 905, which votes at Bethabara Moravian Church, extends along the east side of Reynolda Road and west of University Parkway and Bethabara Road. It would bring 4,961 residents to District A.
Precinct 601, which votes at Christ Moravian Church, extends south of Salem Parkway from Old Salem toward the parking decks of Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health on Hawthorne Road. It would add 2,872 residents to District A.
A revised version of Precinct 122 would bring 4,886 residents to District A. The precinct would be created by the county elections board by splitting the existing Precinct 122 into two precincts. The split is proposed because of population growth on the south side of Winston-Salem in the vicinity of the Walmart on that end of the city. After the split, the remainder would be Precinct 121.
336-727-7369