Public meeting on Forsyth redistricting slated

A plan to make a slight change to the boundaries of the two districts that elect members to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will be presented to the public at a meeting on Tuesday, the county has announced.

The information session will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Forsyth County Government Center at 201 N. Chestnut St.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is considering the boundary changes for districts A and B because of population changes shown in the 2020 Census.

Because District B grew at a slightly faster rate than District A, commissioners are proposing to move one precinct from B to A, in order to bring the districts into a better population balance.

District A consists of much of eastern Winston-Salem and elects two county commissioners. District B includes precincts in western Winston-Salem and the suburban parts of the county.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday’s meeting will be streamed live on Microsoft Teams at https://bit.ly/ForsythDistrictMeeting and on Forsyth County Government’s Facebook page. Masks will be required for in person attendees.

For information about the potential redistricting, visit: https://bit.ly/ForsythRedistricting.