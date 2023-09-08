The seventh annual 9/11 Public Safety Challenge, a competition for high school JROTC units, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Fairgrounds Annex at 414 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem, the city of Winston-Salem said Friday.

The program will begin at 9:11 a.m. with a Sept. 11, 2001 commemoration, the city said.

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States.

Afterward, JROTC cadets from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will compete in marksmanship, close-order drill and an obstacle course that combines elements of the police physical abilities test and the fire agility test, the city said.

The winning unit will take home the Public Safety Challenge Cup, a trophy that is passed to the winner from one year to the next.

The 9/11 Public Safety Challenge is sponsored by the Winston-Salem police and fire departments, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Forsyth County Emergency Medical Service.

The event is designed to give JROTC cadets an opportunity to learn more about careers in public safety, the city said.

The public-safety agencies are providing a $5,000 sponsorship to the Military Science program of the city-county schools, which oversees the high school JROTC units.