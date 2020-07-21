...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 109 EXPECTED TODAY.
* WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. LOWEST HEAT INDEX VALUES
ACROSS THE NORTHERN PIEDMONT AND HIGHEST OVER THE COASTAL
PLAIN.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TODAY.
* IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT
ILLNESS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT
OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG
CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES
UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL
SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT
REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE
OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION.
HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1.
The discharge notice that was given to Ta’Neisha Davis, 27, by Publix management on Friday in Winston-Salem. Davis was one of several Black employees fired by Publix on Friday after participating in Black Lives Matter protests.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Davis
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Publix Super Markets Inc. fired five of its black employees at its Winston-Salem store after they participated in Black Lives Matter protests inside the store on June 30 and outside the store on the sidewalk on July 4, according to two former employees and a company record.
The company fired the employees on Friday, nearly three weeks after about 50 protesters demonstrated inside the Publix store on Miller Street against racial injustice and police violence. Four days later, another protest was staged on the sidewalk on Miller Street in front of Publix.
Ta'Neisha Davis and Bartoli Pierre-Louis, both of Winston-Salem, said they were among the Black employees who were fired. "It was very disappointing," Davis said.
The company told Davis in its notice of discharge that she was being terminated because of her conduct on June 30 and July 4.
"You engaged in unacceptable behavior intended to harass and antagonize customers and prevent customers from checking out," according to the company's document. "For these reasons, you are being discharged."
Davis said that every affected employee received a similar document. The company refers to most of its store employees as associates.
A store manager approached Pierre-Louis before the June 30 protest and told him that he could participate in the demonstration, and there would be no repercussions for him, Pierre-Louis said in an email. He actively participated in the demonstration.
"This being my first protest I didn't know what it entitled, but I knew I agreed with the message that Black lives matter and it being a peaceful protest," Pierre-Louis said.
An assistant store manager at Publix declined to comment and referred questions to Maria Brous, Publix's director of communications at its corporate office in Lakeland, Fla..
"While I appreciate the opportunity to participate in an interview, we do not discuss associate-related matters, past or current, with anyone other than the associate(s) themselves," Brous said in an email.
Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its 53,000-square-foot store at 34 Miller Street in May 2016. Publix also has a supermarket in Clemmons.
Todd Jones, the chief executive officer at Publix, recently issued a statement amid the recent protests against police violence and racial injustice.
"Like you, I'm saddened and unsettled by any racial injustice or events that divide our country," Jones said in part. "There are many emotions we are feeling — fear, anger, anxiety and impatience. Now, more than ever, is the time for us to listen with open hearts and to lead with empathy — toward each other, toward our customers and toward our communities.
"At Publix, we reject racism and discrimination of any kind," Jones said.
The company's firing of five Black employees represents a chilling effect to its remaining local employees, Davis said. Publix's action shows that it will not allow employees to voice concerns about race relations at its stores, she said.
Some customers threw items at Pierre-Louis when he worked at the store and called him racial slurs, he said. The store's managers didn't ban those customers from the store, he said.
During the June 30 protest, three Black employees told a Journal reporter that some customers also treated them rudely as well.
During that protest inside of Publix, some demonstrators sat down on the floor and loudly chanted familiar slogans such as "Black lives matter," "No Justice, no peace, defund the police" and "No cops, no KKK and no racist U.S.A,"
The protesters' chants reverberated throughout the store.
Davis and Pierre-Louis said they hoped the protests would lead to discussions among the employees and store managers about improving race relations at the store.
Davis said she plans to take legal action against Publix and has contacted the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. That agency enforces civil-rights laws against workplace discrimination.
Pierre-Louis said he hopes that Publix will change its course.
"I want them to do better," Pierre-Louis said. "We want our jobs back. We didn't do anything wrong."
And I find it 'funny' there are those here who continue spewing their right-wing, Fox propaganda talking points about BLM activists being "violent this, violent that," "terrorists," "Marxists," etc., etc., yet I've yet to see a single BLM protestor with 3, 4, or more weapons of mass destruction (AR-15, AK-47, Glocks, etc.) strapped onto them. Funny how peaceful, non-violent protestors are "terrorists," "agitators," but when gun-totin' white boys show up at their protests, they're somehow "patriots" and "fighting for their Constitutional rights." Oh the hypocrisy (and pent up bigotry) from the usual Journal suspects never ends. [whistling]
Let the lawsuits begin for these retaliatory firings and suppression of free speech by these dedicated workers exercising their 1st amendment rights in a peaceful, non-violent manner. And like Ms. Davis noted, Publix had no outrage at the bigots in their establishment hurling racial slurs & items at peaceful employee protestors. Any respectable establishment would have permanently banned such hateful and racial instigating customers from entering their stores, but these local Publix stores have "shown their true colors." I hope these wrongfully terminated employees receive the maximum compensatory damages allowed by law from this two-bit, brokeback company known as Publix. I'm sure if customers "were prevented from checking out, leaving, etc., etc.," as Publix asserts, the police would have moved in and made arrests, but THAT didn't happen, now DID IT? Publix will find out the hard way that times are changing for the better and a new day is on the horizon. All this white privilege BS is on its way down the muck drain and to the sewer pits where it belongs! So here's hoping all those who happily logged on to "pat Publix on the back" for these illegal firings will still patronize Publix when Publix has to pay off those lawsuits and, as a result, pass the costs onto their remaining white privilege customers via jacking up the prices on their sh "o"tty products. And replace the letter "o" with the vowel that precedes it! [beam]
Interesting comparison between the way Publix handled a protest and Trader Joe's approach.
Thank you Publix for standing up for what is right. This has gone to far and until we all stand united nothing changes. These types of protest do nothing but create a huge cultural divide!
The Cancel Culture that the Left extols finally has bit some of them in the butt.
When you are in the process of destroying things in a cultural revolution, you never know who is going to get burned.
Conservatives are usually the targets for deletion, but now the Left is eating some of their own. I'm looking at you, Jimmy Kimmel!
Go Publix! Thank you for STANDING UP!
Very troubling and disappointing. Until Publix gives these "associates" their jobs back, there is a Whole Foods across the street, a Harris Teeter just down the street, and over on Stratford Road a Trader Joe's and another Harris Teeter.
OK Robert why don't you and those protesters go shopping at those other grocery stores and let Publix shoppers shop in peace. You and they will not be missed. Maybe some of those other grocery stores will employ some employees who may protest those businesses.
GOOD for Publix, good for its customers, and good for society in general. We DON'T have a 'systemic-racism' in this Nation, but WE DEFINITELY DO have a leftist-media and leftist-Dem problem who insist upon fanning the flames of chaos and discord, and 'promoting' problems to advance their agenda when these problems don't remotely exist to the magnitude they want the public to believe....if they even exist at all. Let Publix actions be a message to BLM and to the Left all over the Country - enough is enough from this BLM nonsense. GOD Almighty says 'ALL Lives Matter', but apparently the Left and BLM 'think' they know better than God..... Thank you Publix.
OK, you did nothing wrong? Really? You want to protest, have at it, go out and stand by the high way and hold your signs up and do your thing, but you don't have a right to disrupt innocent people who have done nothing to any of you except keep most of you up. You should know, Publix does not work for you, you work for Publix and as with any company there are certain behavior that is expected especially if you are in a service oriented business. Your goal is to disrupt and create chaos wherever you can. You care nothing about BLM, and when will you people get it, your life is no more important than anyone else. Not one White person was alive back when your ancestors were sold you to the slave owners. Go to Africa and protest there. They started it. No matter what you do, no amount of money is not going to change history, Get over it, stop blaming white people for your own short comings, I am native American, I don't blame the military for putting my ancestors on reservations.
Good for Publix! Now it's time for the Winston Salem Journal to STOP running their propaganda daily. BLM is a Marxist, Anti-American organization, that uses domestic terrorist tactics to bully real Americans while hiding behind the "right" to a "peaceful protest". They have no regard for the RIGHTS of others and have caused massive property damage, economic suffering, physical harm and even death during their "peaceful protests"!
Serves them right. Publix is not a forum.
