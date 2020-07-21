...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 105 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...THE PIEDMONT OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT
ILLNESSES TO OCCUR.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT
OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG
CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES
UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL
SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT
REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE
OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION.
HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1.
Protesters inside the Publix grocery store in Winston-Salem on June 30.
The discharge notice that was given to Ta’Neisha Davis, 27, by Publix management on Friday in Winston-Salem. Davis was one of several Black employees fired by Publix on Friday after participating in Black Lives Matter protests.
Publix Super Markets Inc. fired five of its black employees at its Winston-Salem store after they participated in Black Lives Matter protests inside the store on June 30 and outside the store on the sidewalk on July 4, according to two former employees and a company record.
The company fired the employees on Friday, nearly three weeks after about 50 protesters demonstrated inside the Publix store on Miller Street against racial injustice and police violence. Four days later, another protest was staged on the sidewalk on Miller Street in front of Publix.
Ta'Neisha Davis and Bartoli Pierre-Louis, both of Winston-Salem, said they were among the Black employees who were fired. "It was very disappointing," Davis said.
The company told Davis in its notice of discharge that she was being terminated because of her conduct on June 30 and July 4.
"You engaged in unacceptable behavior intended to harass and antagonize customers and prevent customers from checking out," according to the company's document. "For these reasons, you are being discharged."
Davis said that every affected employee received a similar document. The company refers to most of its store employees as associates.
A store manager approached Pierre-Louis before the June 30 protest and told him that he could participate in the demonstration, and there would be no repercussions for him, Pierre-Louis said in an email. He actively participated in the demonstration.
"This being my first protest I didn't know what it entitled, but I knew I agreed with the message that Black lives matter and it being a peaceful protest," Pierre-Louis said.
An assistant store manager at Publix declined to comment and referred questions to Maria Brous, Publix's director of communications at its corporate office in Lakeland, Fla..
"While I appreciate the opportunity to participate in an interview, we do not discuss associate-related matters, past or current, with anyone other than the associate(s) themselves," Brous said in an email.
Publix Super Markets Inc. opened its 53,000-square-foot store at 34 Miller Street in May 2016. Publix also has a supermarket in Clemmons.
Todd Jones, the chief executive officer at Publix, recently issued a statement amid the recent protests against police violence and racial injustice.
"Like you, I'm saddened and unsettled by any racial injustice or events that divide our country," Jones said in part. "There are many emotions we are feeling — fear, anger, anxiety and impatience. Now, more than ever, is the time for us to listen with open hearts and to lead with empathy — toward each other, toward our customers and toward our communities.
"At Publix, we reject racism and discrimination of any kind," Jones said.
The company's firing of five Black employees represents a chilling effect to its remaining local employees, Davis said. Publix's action shows that it will not allow employees to voice concerns about race relations at its stores, she said.
Some customers threw items at Pierre-Louis when he worked at the store and called him racial slurs, he said. The store's managers didn't ban those customers from the store, he said.
During the June 30 protest, three Black employees told a Journal reporter that some customers also treated them rudely as well.
During that protest inside of Publix, some demonstrators sat down on the floor and loudly chanted familiar slogans such as "Black lives matter," "No Justice, no peace, defund the police" and "No cops, no KKK and no racist U.S.A,"
The protesters' chants reverberated throughout the store.
Davis and Pierre-Louis said they hoped the protests would lead to discussions among the employees and store managers about improving race relations at the store.
Davis said she plans to take legal action against Publix and has contacted the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. That agency enforces civil-rights laws against workplace discrimination.
Pierre-Louis said he hopes that Publix will change its course.
"I want them to do better," Pierre-Louis said. "We want our jobs back. We didn't do anything wrong."
