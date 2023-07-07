Lobbyists for a powerful construction trade organization wrote sections of recently passed legislation that would lead to a years-long delay in energy-related updates to what critics insist are already outdated North Carolina residential building codes, emails reviewed by the Journal show.

The exchanges between the legislation’s chief sponsor, Rep. Mark Brody, representatives of the N.C. Home Builders Association and General Assembly legislative staff members began more than two months before House Bill 488 was filed in late March, and continued until just before the House approved it May 2.

The final NCHBA revisions were submitted in the afternoon of May 1 in an email from the organization’s director of codes and construction, Cliff Isaac, to Howard Marsilio, an attorney in the General Assembly Legislative Analysis Division.

“Please make the following changes we believe are essential,” Isaac wrote.

HB 488 passed the House the next day by a 90-25 margin, with 20 Democrats joining the unanimous Republicans supporting the measure.

The legislation cleared the Senate June 22 in a 33-12 vote. Four Senate Democrats, including Paul Lowe of Forsyth County, voted with Republicans.

The NCHBA’s direct involvement followed the Raleigh-based trade organization’s more than $8,000 in campaign contributions to Brody, a Republican who represents Union and Anson counties, last year.

In all, Brody collected nearly $46,000 in 2022 from more than 40 donors with ties to construction-related companies or industry groups, according to a Journal analysis of N.C. Board of Elections data.

Those funds accounted for more than half of his campaign fundraising last year.

‘Broader public interest’

While outside organizations often are involved in the drafting of legislation, the combination of NCHBA’s financial contributions and the group’s influence on the building code bill is worthy of scrutiny, those opposed to the measure say.

“It really raises the question of, who is Rep. Brody serving here?” said Itai Vardi, a researcher at the Energy and Policy Institute who shared the emails with the Journal after obtaining them through an open records request. “He is a public servant, democratically elected to at least represent a broader public interest and good. But here, according to these emails, he’s a puppet of the industry, doing its bidding.”

Critics including Gov. Roy Cooper, whose veto is expected this week, argue that strengthening residential codes related to energy efficiency will make home ownership more affordable by lowering utility bills, and lead to future houses being more resilient — particularly in coastal areas — in the face of increasingly intense storms tied to climate change.

When questioned by the Journal, Brody did not directly address the NCHBA’s legislative influence or financial support, and instead took aim at his critics.

“I believe that our building codes should be free from the influences of the radical environmental movement and radical energy policies and base code analyses on rational measures while putting home ownership in reach of as many of NC’s citizens as possible,” Brody wrote in an email.

He also suggested that an estimate of $5,000 in added costs from proposed energy-related changes in residential building codes “has been proven ridiculously low not only by the building industry leaders but also by the authors of the misquoted study.”

The NCHBA made similar statements, claiming that the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, or PNNL, admitted it underestimated the costs to home builders of proposed residential energy codes.

However, in an email shared with the Journal by an N.C. Building Code Council member, Rob Salcido, senior research engineer at PNNL, pushed back on claims by Brody and the NCHBA that his organization admitted to — or even made — errors in its cost analysis.

Salcido said he updated projections in PNNL’s 2021 analysis with costs tied to proposed standards in North Carolina’s proposed 2024 Residential Energy Conservation Code. The updated review, based on changing prices from 2021 to 2023, found that the energy-related changes would add between $4,763 and $6,057 to the price of a typical North Carolina home.

That’s about one-fourth of the NCHBA’s estimate of a $20,000 difference, which critics note was based on input from just eight of the organization’s members.

“The quoted cost of $20k absolutely did not come from PNNL nor was there any discussion or agreement to this level of cost with anyone,” Salcido wrote in an email to a Building Code Council member.

Other home builders on an N.C. Code Council energy committee concurred with PNNL’s estimates, adding that new methods and techniques may make energy improvements even less costly, shorten construction times and improve structural integrity.

PNNL also projected that homeowners would recoup the extra expense within five years through savings on utility bills.

‘Political process’

An official with the NCHBA, which says it stands by its $20,000 estimate for upfront energy-related costs, scoffed at the notion that his organization and HB 488’s sponsors were looking out for their own interests.

“Quite frankly, the homebuilding interest is state interest,” said NCHBA Executive Vice President Tim Minton. “If we’re not building houses, the economy’s not growing.”

He added that the NCHBA wasn’t alone in its influence on House Bill 488.

“NCHBA participates in the political process like many other organizations and individuals and our support for Rep. Brody is no different than the over 100 candidates we support each election cycle,” Minton said.

Brody, whose occupation is listed as “contractor” on his official N.C. General Assembly webpage, also is designated as the active license-holder for Monroe-based Clayton Ryan Homes LLC by the N.C. Licensing Board for General Contractors.

According to the State Government Ethics Act, lawmakers are forbidden to propose or vote on legislation that “may result in a reasonably foreseeable financial benefit” for themselves, family members, employers, clients or companies where they serve in an official capacity.

Minton noted that legislators often take the lead on legislation covering issues with which they’re familiar.

“As long as it has statewide implications, there’s never really been an issue regarding that,” he said.

However, the confluence of money and policymaking can conjure mistrust, insisted Vardi, from the Energy and Policy Institute.

“It’s really hard to untangle who is running the show here,” Vardi said of the relationship between Brody and the NCHBA. “It’s pretty clear that the industry had its fingers on this bill really from day one. It’s really hard to ascertain who’s writing the bill and who’s supporting it.”

‘Detrimental to public safety’

HB 488 would delay major revisions of the state’s residential conservation codes — which have changed little since 2009 — until 2031.

It also would strip the governor-appointed Building Code Council of its authority over home building codes and transfer control to a new Residential Code Council with seven members appointed by the governor and six by the General Assembly.

That change would come after a committee of current Building Code Council members spent two years developing recommendations for updating residential energy-related rules for new homes.

In response to concerns, the bill’s authors added wording to allow the newly created panel to review and “amend the relevant chapters of the North Carolina Residential Code” by Jan. 1, 2026.

“I think that was a big, significant policy change,” said Minton of the NCHBA. “That came from several senators who wanted that change.”

However, contradictory language in the legislation makes that change moot, said Nazneen Ahmed, press secretary for N.C. Attorney Josh Stein.

A section of the bill “specifically bars the Residential Code Council from preparing or adopting such provisions” before Jan. 1, 2026, Ahmed said in an email response to the Journal.

While foes and proponents in the state continue to trade barbs, HB 488 has caught the attention of observers outside North Carolina.

“Among several provisions detrimental to public safety, the legislation actually prohibits safety officials from inspecting building systems that protect against high winds and water intrusion,” Craig Fugate, who was Federal Emergency Management Agency director from May 2009 to January 2017 and Florida’s emergency management director from 2001-2009, wrote in a guest column in the Raleigh News & Observer. “Weaker building codes often result in more deaths, injuries, property damage and emergency response costs, as well as more families being displaced and businesses closed for longer periods of time, preventing children returning to schools, people from returning to work and communities returning to normal.”

Fugate also noted that delaying residential building code updates puts the state at a disadvantage in applying for FEMA funds to prepare for, and recover from, natural disasters, including hurricanes.

“The agency offers increased funding for communities that prioritize community resiliency through the adoption and effective implementation of up-to-date codes,” he explained.

Supporters of the legislation, including the NCHBA, must consider its potential consequences, added Kim Wooten, a Roxboro-area engineer and member of the N.C. Building Code Council who led the committee exploring proposed changes in energy codes.

“It would seem that the proponents of HB 488 who benefit from this deregulation should assume some responsibility for less safe, less affordable, less durable homes,” she said. “I believe that our building codes should not be dominated by radical special interest construction groups, and should instead base codes on rational, fact-based measures, while putting home ownership within reach of as many North Carolina citizens as possible. Homeowners should not have to choose between heating and eating.

“What this legislation does have is an appearance of self-dealing.”