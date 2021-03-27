Putting organizational skills to work helps Novant official cope with pandemic

“One of the first things I learned was how to keep our team members as comfortable as we could out in the elements,” Caldwell said.

“Providing services outside wasn’t typical; we haven’t had to encounter working in the rain or in the sun. I learned more about tents than I will probably ever need again in my life.”

“Making sure that our team members had time to go inside, very frequently to hydrate and get out of the element,” she said. “It’s very hard to stay hydrated because it’s very busy.”

Which made Caldwell and her co-workers very thankful when Novant opened the screening sites at the former Sears Auto Center at Hanes Mall.

Oftentimes during the early stages of the screening process, Caldwell said you might have 20 to 50 cars waiting in line, “some with eight people in a car,” waiting to be examined.

Caldwell said the past year proved to her that there’s something to the cliché of not sweating the small things.

“We made decisions quickly; we made good decisions,” she said.

“By far, I think it was a teamwork from the leaders who work together to create processes very fast.