Putting organizational skills to work helps Novant official cope with pandemic

Marking the first year of the pandemic proved to be as much about what was absent as was remains ever-present for Renae Caldwell.
Caldwell, director of Novant Health Medical Group operations and patient experience, said there “was a drastic change between how we were feeling in February (2020) to how we felt March 13 (2020), and then how we felt in April and then ongoing.”
“I think that the fear is very low right now. I just don’t hear people talking about it, they feel safe.”
It’s a crucial distinction, Caldwell says, because patients and their family members tend to pick up on anxieties displayed by the medical providers in charge of their care.
It also provides reassurances to the providers’ own family members “who were worried that they were coming to work in a screening center when we didn’t know enough yet about the disease ... and realizing that we needed to ease the anxiety of the community.”
Caldwell said that one key early in the pandemic is how flexible hospital employees proved to be in an all-hands-on-deck necessity.
“We needed people to fill roles that didn’t exist at the time,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell cited her own experience with entering the pandemic command center at Forsyth Medical Center with a “how can I help” mindset. She was tasked with establishing the initial screening spaces for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.
“One of the first things I learned was how to keep our team members as comfortable as we could out in the elements,” Caldwell said.
“Providing services outside wasn’t typical; we haven’t had to encounter working in the rain or in the sun. I learned more about tents than I will probably ever need again in my life.”
“Making sure that our team members had time to go inside, very frequently to hydrate and get out of the element,” she said. “It’s very hard to stay hydrated because it’s very busy.”
Which made Caldwell and her co-workers very thankful when Novant opened the screening sites at the former Sears Auto Center at Hanes Mall.
Oftentimes during the early stages of the screening process, Caldwell said you might have 20 to 50 cars waiting in line, “some with eight people in a car,” waiting to be examined.
Caldwell said the past year proved to her that there’s something to the cliché of not sweating the small things.
“We made decisions quickly; we made good decisions,” she said.
“By far, I think it was a teamwork from the leaders who work together to create processes very fast.
“Imagine going to work every day, and the person that you’re literally beside every day is a different person,” Caldwell said. “That has been really a beautiful thing to watch.”
The main challenge lately with the opening of the mass-vaccination center in Hanes Mall is making sure those getting vaccinated “are being treated as a person, and not as someone moving through the assembly line.”
“A lot of our first community members that we vaccinated, they haven’t left their homes in a long time, and they’re still scared.
“I would say that was the biggest obstacle was how do you deliver every shot you have every day available, but still make it feel like it might make it a good experience for our patients,” Caldwell said. “I’m really proud of what the team has done to create that for the patients.”
When asked what gives her hope about the next 12 months, Caldwell said “seeing how excited the community members are to get the vaccine.”
“I think in order for us to be able to get back to doing the things that we all enjoy that, make us humans, we all need to be protected and we need to be able to protect our loved ones.”
