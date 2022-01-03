Quakes, Pilot Mountain fire made Triad environmental news from 2021

Extreme end

For the year, November and December were the historical weather outliers.

An arid November was followed by the century’s second-warmest December ever in the Triad, according to historical data from the National Weather Service.

The average temperature for the month (which factors in daytime and nighttime conditions) of nearly 50 degrees was about 7 degrees above normal. The only warmer December since 2000 was in 2015, when the average temperature was 53.5 degrees.

While the year ended on an extreme note, the average temperature of nearly 60 for the entire year was just slightly above the average of 59.8 for this century.

For all of 2021, the warmest temperature reported in the Triad was 95 on July 29, according to the weather service. The lowest was 22 degrees reported on Jan. 10 and 29, and Feb. 4 and 21.

Temblor time

Fire wasn’t the only phenomenon shaking up the Winston-Salem area in 2021.

Five small earthquakes in late November struck portions of the city and sent tremors through social media channels.