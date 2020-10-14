‘R’ on the ballot could yield interesting results in Davie. One school board candidate is banned from school property.

Just as Owens did, Webb had to gather the signatures of 4% of registered voters in the county to be placed on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.

"I felt strongly that a qualified candidate needed to step up," said Webb, an Advance resident. "I did not take lightly the uphill battle I'd be facing in such a divisive political world."

Thomas Mills, the founder of Politics NC, said that Webb may have an advantage because no Democrats are running.

"If there's no Democrat, the unaffiliated candidate needs to first consolidate that support," Mills said in an email. "The argument to Democrats is that (Webb) is not a Republican and that might be enough to consolidate the partisans."

Eighteen percent of registered voters in Davie are Democrats.

Webb must also make the case that she is not beholden to either party, Mills said.

Many school board members whose boards are now partisan were against the injection of party politics into their races.

Proponents of partisan school board races, including N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, have said that voters have a right to know the political leanings of candidates.