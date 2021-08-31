Rabbi Mark Cohn will leave Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem after leading the synagogue for nearly 21 years

Rabbi Mark Cohn of Temple Emanuel will leave Forsyth County’s only synagogue in June 2022 after serving as its spiritual leader for nearly 21 years.

Cohn, 53, said he told the synagogue’s congregation in May about his plans.

“I’m not leaving for another position,” Cohn said. “I got engaged to this remarkable woman who lives in Springfield, Mass., and we want to make a life together.”

Rabbi Amy Wallk Katz of Temple Beth El of Springfield, Mass. and Cohn plan to marry in San Francisco in January 2022, he said.

Both of the couple’s congregations know about their engagement, Cohn said.

Temple Emanuel has started its search to fill its rabbinate, Cohn said.

Cohn has served since July 2001 as rabbi of Temple Emanuel at 201 Oakwood Drive in Winston-Salem. Before that, Cohn served as the assistant rabbi at Congregation Schaarai Zedek in Tampa, Fla.

“I feel very blessed to have been here as long as I have,” Cohn said of Temple Emanuel. “I’ve had the chance to make incredible partnerships in the city of Winston-Salem.”