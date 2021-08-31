Rabbi Mark Cohn will leave Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem after leading the synagogue for nearly 21 years

Rabbi Mark Cohn of Temple Emanuel will leave Forsyth County’s only synagogue in June 2022 after serving as its spiritual leader for nearly 21 years.
Cohn, 53, said he told the synagogue’s congregation in May about his plans.
“I’m not leaving for another position,” Cohn said. “I got engaged to this remarkable woman who lives in Springfield, Mass., and we want to make a life together.”
Rabbi Amy Wallk Katz of Temple Beth El of Springfield, Mass. and Cohn plan to marry in San Francisco in January 2022, he said.
Both of the couple’s congregations know about their engagement, Cohn said.
Temple Emanuel has started its search to fill its rabbinate, Cohn said.
Cohn has served since July 2001 as rabbi of Temple Emanuel at 201 Oakwood Drive in Winston-Salem. Before that, Cohn served as the assistant rabbi at Congregation Schaarai Zedek in Tampa, Fla.
“I feel very blessed to have been here as long as I have,” Cohn said of Temple Emanuel. “I’ve had the chance to make incredible partnerships in the city of Winston-Salem.”
A native of the San Francisco area, Cohn received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California at Los Angeles in 1990, according to the synagogue’s website. He received a master’s degree in history from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Penn., in 1993.
Cohn also received a master’s degree in Hebrew letters from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati in 1997. Cohn’s rabbinic ordination was held there in 1998.
Khalid Griggs, the imam, or prayer leader, at the Community Mosque in Winston-Salem, said he considers Cohn a friend.
“I feel a void with him leaving the community,” said Griggs, a former associate chaplain at Wake Forest University. “He’s made an ... impact on the religious community as well as the social justice and environmental community here as well.
“I have always admired his strong commitment to environmentalism,” Griggs said of Cohn. “He’s trying to lead by example in that particular area.”
Cohn said he will lead Temple Emanuel’s congregation in observing the High Holy Days for the last time this year. High Holy Days, a sacred time for Jewish people, will begin with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, at sunset Monday and end at nightfall on Sept. 8.
Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, begins at sunset Sept. 15 and ends Sept. 16.
As a rabbi, Cohn has worked with other faith leaders to find healing during troubling times over the past two decades, he said.
“We have our differences,” Cohn said, “but how do we get along and respect each other?”
Cohn said he remains committed to building Jewish life at Temple Emanuel and working with people throughout the Winston-Salem community.
“That’s been very important to me,” Cohn said. “As a clergy person in a place for a long time, you develop relationships with individuals and with your congregation.”
The congregation at Temple Emanuel consists of 275 members with about 600 people attending the synagogue ‘s worship services, Cohn said.
Cohn will remember that he arrived as Temple Emanuel’s spiritual leader three months before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C., he said. A few days after the attacks, Cohn met with other faith leaders in Winston-Salem to pray and find healing during a time of tragedy.
Cohn also recalled when he joined the city’s faith leaders to stand against the ethnic genocide in Darfur, Sudan in February 2003 in which more than 480,000 people were killed, according to news reports.
Cohn also remembers how local clergy people and city residents spoke out against the killing of nine Black members of the Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. in June 2015; the march and riots involving white supremacists against Jews and Blacks in Charlottesville, Va. in August 2017, and the killing of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018.
After the synagogue tragedy in Pittsburgh, “our synagogue had 800 people in it, and most of them were not Temple members,” Cohn said.
Since he first arrived in Winston-Salem, Cohn realized that he wanted to do interfaith work to serve the city’s residents, he said.
The Rev. Ginny Tobiassen, the pastor of Home Moravian Church, will miss Cohn after he leaves Temple Emanuel, she said.
“He has been a wonderful friend and colleague in the faith community, full of energy and good humor,” Tobiassen said of Cohn. “He is a fine scholar and very generous in answering questions about the Hebrew scriptures and Judaism.
“I’ve enjoyed working with him in interfaith worship and community events, and I admire him as a voice for the biblical command to pursue justice,” Tobiassen said.
