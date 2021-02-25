Race begins between arrivals of COVID-19 variants and more vaccine supply

"What you want is a vaccine that prevents deaths and severe infection. All of three vaccines do that, and they all slow transmissions in communities. Those are big things to remember."

Ohl summed up his perspective by saying "when you get the chance to get vaccinated, get it done as soon as possible regardless of the vaccine ... in many instances your provider only has one vaccine version anyway"

"Effective is effective, so there is no reason to play the numbers game."

Ohl said that "there are several good things trending now" about the local COVID-19 metrics.

"The case numbers are running 26 per 100,000 in Forsyth County with our percent positive knocking on the door of 5% and could be below that by next week," Ohl said.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services had Forsyth with a 6% positive test rate out of about 1,300 tests conducted Tuesday.

"Our schools are reopening and doing well," Ohl said. "Our teachers are getting vaccinated beginning this week, and once we get a good handle on that, we'll be moving to other essential frontline workers."

Ohl compared the next rounds of vaccinations for Group Three to a hunting license, which means just because you can get an appointment "doesn't necessarily mean you're going to bag a deer."

