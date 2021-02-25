Race begins between arrivals of COVID-19 variants and more vaccine supply

There appears to be a race between the local arrival of COVID-19 variants and increased production of Pfizer vaccines and the expected Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The time frame is from now through late March or early April, according to state and local health officials.
The concern is that the variants could become contagious enough to cause another surge in cases and hospitalizations within the next three to five weeks.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported Wednesday its first case of U.K. variant of COVID-19. There also has been at least one case of the same variant in Guilford County, reported Jan. 28.
The infected person is in isolation and contact tracing is being tone to identify others who may have been exposed to the disease, the department said.
This variant has been found to be more contagious, though early research found that it has no impact on the severity of the disease or the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“There have been 40 cases of this variant in North Carolina, so we knew that Forsyth would eventually have its first case," said Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said "we still don't know the overall impact that the variants could have on the spread of COVID in our communities."
"There have been parts of the world that saw significant improvement in their COVID activity, but subsequently saw their cases begin to climb again" with increased presence of variants.
The vaccine supply "is going to get better soon by the end of March," said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health.
"Pfizer and Moderna have new production sites. They may be able to increase their production by 10 times in the next month.
"This week, we'll get the final (federal) emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson's vaccine," Ohl said. "While the number of doses available will be limited initially, it will be more much available by the end of March."
Priest said it is realistic that by the end of June there could be nationwide a vaccine shot for everyone who wants one.
Ohl was asked about whether individuals should be able to request which of the vaccines they take.
That takes into consideration getting two doses of Pfizer and Moderna with 95% effectiveness, compared with an expected one dose of Johnson & Johnson, but with 70%-75% effectiveness. The vaccines are expected to have similar arm soreness and potential side effects.
"Just get a vaccine; it doesn't matter which one," Ohl expects the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to say.
"What you want is a vaccine that prevents deaths and severe infection. All of three vaccines do that, and they all slow transmissions in communities. Those are big things to remember."
Ohl summed up his perspective by saying "when you get the chance to get vaccinated, get it done as soon as possible regardless of the vaccine ... in many instances your provider only has one vaccine version anyway"
"Effective is effective, so there is no reason to play the numbers game."
Ohl said that "there are several good things trending now" about the local COVID-19 metrics.
"The case numbers are running 26 per 100,000 in Forsyth County with our percent positive knocking on the door of 5% and could be below that by next week," Ohl said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services had Forsyth with a 6% positive test rate out of about 1,300 tests conducted Tuesday.
"Our schools are reopening and doing well," Ohl said. "Our teachers are getting vaccinated beginning this week, and once we get a good handle on that, we'll be moving to other essential frontline workers."
Ohl compared the next rounds of vaccinations for Group Three to a hunting license, which means just because you can get an appointment "doesn't necessarily mean you're going to bag a deer."
