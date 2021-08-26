Racial disparity in mortgage denials less pronounced in Winston-Salem area than other NC metros

Triad comparison

The key element for the analysis is what The Markup termed as “the odds ratio,” which “indicates the likelihood of denial for applicants of each race or ethnic group compared with white applicants.”

One statistical challenge for the N.C. metros is that the white population is much larger than those of the minority groups.

For example, in the Winston-Salem MSA, whites make up about 68% of the population, while Blacks are 18%, Hispanics 10%, Asian 2% and 2% race not available.

In the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the breakdown is 57% white, 27% Black, 9% Hispanic, 4% Asian and 3% race not available.

In terms of percentages for the Winston-Salem MSA, 79.7% of loan applications were approved for whites, or 4,535 out of 5,687

For persons of color, 77.1% of Blacks were approved, or 430 out of 558; along with 74.6% of Hispanics, or 418 out of 560; 78% of Asians, or 142 out of 182, and 76.5% in the race not available category, or 469 out of 620.

For the denial odds ratio, Winston-Salem MSA was listed at 1.1 for Black applicants compared with white, 1.8 for Hispanic applicants and 0.8 for Asian applicants.