Racial disparity in mortgage denials less pronounced in Winston-Salem area than other NC metros

The Winston-Salem region is the lone North Carolina metro area not listed as having statistically significant disparities in mortgage-loan denials when comparing white and minority applicants, according to a national analysis released Wednesday.
However, researchers with the nonprofit newsroom The Markup cautioned that a metro not categorized as having statistically significant disparity “doesn’t mean that there are no lending disparities for applicants of color in the metro.”
There may be a need for more data to draw a more definitive conclusion.”
Mortgage loan denials among white and Black applicants during 2019 were considered roughly equivalent in the five-county Winston-Salem metro.
However, for every one white applicant denied, two Hispanic applicants were denied.
The Winston-Salem metro is made up of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
The Markup conducted its national analysis in partnership with The Associated Press.
The analysis of lending disparities by race and ethnicity was conducted on Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data. A total of 17 independent loan variables were measured.
The group provided metro-specific mortgage-loan applicant statistics for whites, Blacks, Hispanics, Native American, those of Asian descent and a category titled “race not available.”
The Winston-Salem metro was listed by The Markup researchers as having “not enough variance in variables” in the analysis, which in this instance meant lacking a measurable Native American population.
Meanwhile, the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord, Durham-Chapel Hill, Greensboro-High Point and Raleigh-Cary MSA were listed as having “statistically significant disparity.”
Data context
The Markup’s analysis measured 16 metro independent variables using the HMDA data, focusing on mortgages “that reflect everyday homeownership and where the government does not insure the loan ... limiting the data to so-called first-lien conventional mortgages for home purchase on 1-4 unit properties where the borrower intends to live in the property.”
“They then filtered those further, using only those mortgages with the clearest outcome: loans either made or denied. They excluded all other outcomes, including applications that were withdrawn and applications that were approved by the lender, but ultimately not accepted by the applicant.
The Markup found that overall “when holding independent variables constant ... against the dependent variable of being denied a mortgage, they found that lenders are more likely to deny applicants of color compared to white ones with similar financial characteristics, with Black applicants faring the worst.”
“Financial institutions were almost twice as likely to deny Black applicants conventional mortgages in 2019 compared with white applicants who had the same debt-to-income ratios, made the same amount of money, and shared other important financial characteristics.
“Lenders were also more likely to deny Latino, Asian/Pacific Islander and Native American applicants than their white counterparts, while holding key financial characteristics constant.”
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said that the mortgage supply “isn’t the problem at all” in the N.C. metro markets.
“Qualified mortgage demand is. There simply aren’t enough qualified minority borrowers to go around to all the lenders that seek to do business with them ... even after direct mortgage assistance grants that are available to low-income households in the minority community.”
“Many borrowers simply lack the good credit history that’s necessary to carry a mortgage, so lenders wind up taking a number of applications that their credit policies simply won’t allow them to approve.”
Plath said most banks attempt to “work with all of the minority households with poor credit histories that are willing to work with us to improve their payment records, elevate their FICO scores, and eventually qualify for mortgage loan approval.”
Triad comparison
The key element for the analysis is what The Markup termed as “the odds ratio,” which “indicates the likelihood of denial for applicants of each race or ethnic group compared with white applicants.”
One statistical challenge for the N.C. metros is that the white population is much larger than those of the minority groups.
For example, in the Winston-Salem MSA, whites make up about 68% of the population, while Blacks are 18%, Hispanics 10%, Asian 2% and 2% race not available.
In the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the breakdown is 57% white, 27% Black, 9% Hispanic, 4% Asian and 3% race not available.
In terms of percentages for the Winston-Salem MSA, 79.7% of loan applications were approved for whites, or 4,535 out of 5,687
For persons of color, 77.1% of Blacks were approved, or 430 out of 558; along with 74.6% of Hispanics, or 418 out of 560; 78% of Asians, or 142 out of 182, and 76.5% in the race not available category, or 469 out of 620.
For the denial odds ratio, Winston-Salem MSA was listed at 1.1 for Black applicants compared with white, 1.8 for Hispanic applicants and 0.8 for Asian applicants.
Markup researchers said that means Black and white applicants were “close to parity,” whereas Hispanic applicants were 1.8 times more likely to be denied.
By comparison, for Greensboro-High Point MSA, 80.4% of loan applications were approved for whites, or 4,973 out of 6,302.
For persons of color, 73.5% of Blacks were approved, or 901 out of 1,206, along with 73.9% of Hispanics, or 428 out of 579; 74% of Asians, or 359 out of 485, and 71,8% in the race not available category, or 610 out of 850.
For the denial odds ratio, Greensboro-High Point MSA was listed at Black applicants being 1.8 times more likely to be denied, Hispanics applicants being 2.7 times more likely, Native American being 4.1 times more likely, and Asians being 1.7 times more likely.
Phyllis Caldwell-George, president and chief executive of Financial Pathways of the Piedmont, said that lacking the ability to review the analysis made it challenging to provide a specific comment.
“What we do know is our client demographics and the current homeownership rates for African American and Latinas continue to lag behind their white counterparts,” Caldwell-George.
“We continue to work to assist families in realizing the American dream, and we see some improvement locally.
“However, housing stock continues to be an issue.”
Other N.C. metros
For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, whites make up about 60% of the population in the metro, while Blacks are 23%, Hispanics 11%, Asian 4% and 2% race not available.
In terms of percentages for the Charlotte metro, 77.4% of loan applications were approved for whites, or 22,441 out of 29,009.
For persons of color, 70% of Blacks were approved, or 2,870 out of 4,101, along with 74.4 of Hispanics, or 2,495 out of 3,355; 68.5% of Asians, or 2,092 out of 3,053; and 69% in the race not available category, or 3,651 out of 5,290.
For the denial odds ratio, the Charlotte MSA was listed at 1.5 times for Black applicants compared with white, 1.3 times for Hispanic applicants and 1.7 times for Asian applicants.
For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, whites compromise about 55% of the population in the metro, while Blacks are 26%, Hispanics 11%, Asian 4% and 3% race not available.
In terms of percentages for the metro, 78.9% of loan applications were approved for whites, or 4,973 out of 6,302.
For persons of color, 70.9% of Blacks were approved, or 720 out of 1,016, along with 73.1% of Hispanics, or 483 out of 661; 71.9% of Asians, or 476 out of 662, and 71% in the race not available category, or 947 out of 1,333.
For the denial odds ratio, the Durham-Chapel Hill metro was listed at 2 times for Black applicants compared with white, 1.8 times for Hispanic applicants and 2.2 times for Asian applicants.
For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, whites make up about 61% of the population in the metro, while Blacks are 20%, Hispanics 11%, Asian 6% and 2% race not available.
In terms of percentages for the metro, 80.4% of loan applications were approved for whites, or 13,044 out of 16,214.
For persons of color, 74% of Blacks were approved, or 1,663 out of 2,246, along with 73.4% of Hispanics, or 1,116 out of 1.520; 67.4% of Asians, or 1,830 out of 2,717, and 73.6% in the race not available category, or 2,405 out of 3,267.
For the denial odds ratio, Raleigh-Cary MSA was listed at 2.1 times for Black applicants compared with white, 1.7 times for Hispanic applicants and 2.1 times for Asian applicants.
