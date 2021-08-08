Racing to vaccinate: Forsyth County health department provides COVID-19 vaccinations to people before Bowman Gray race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Stewart, a city resident, said he decided to get the vaccine Saturday because a cousin died recently from COVID-19.

The Forsyth County case count for the coronavirus continued on its upward trend with 136 reported cases reported Friday by state health officials. Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 38,592 cases and 433 deaths.

As of Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,506 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. The agency’s statistics showed that 62% of the state’s adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 58% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated.

Anthony Jones of Winston-Salem said he got his shot at Saturday’s vaccination event because “my job required it.”

Jones works for a construction company that is doing a project at Forsyth Medical Center.

“My wife got both of her shots,” Jones said. “This delta variant is dangerous, and my wife told me not to take any chances.”

David Russell of Winston-Salem initially talked to the staff members at the vaccination site about getting the shot, but he then decided against it.