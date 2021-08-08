Racing to vaccinate: Forsyth County health department provides COVID-19 vaccinations to people before Bowman Gray race

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health provided COVID-19 vaccinations to people Saturday before NASCAR races at Bowman Gray Stadium.
“We had people waiting an hour before it started,” said Joshua Swift, Forsyth County’s health director. “It’s been really great. We’ve had a good turnout so far.”
Later on Saturday night, Swift said that it appeared the event attracted most participants earlier in the day. Eleven people were given vaccines.
The vaccination site was staged in the stadium’s south parking lot near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Clinicians administered the shots behind a Forsyth County government vehicle, shielding people who received the vaccination from public view.
Rachel Trantham, a nursing student at Winston-Salem State University, said she decided to get the shot for a practical reason.
The university requires its nursing students to get vaccinated before they begin their training at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Trantham who lives in Winston-Salem.
About 120 yards from the vaccination site, nearly 200 people stood in line to buy tickets to attend the FOX8 100-Lap Modified Race inside the stadium.
The health department offered the 11 adults who got their vaccinations free admission to the race.
Jeff Stewart, a city resident, said he decided to get the vaccine Saturday because a cousin died recently from COVID-19.
The Forsyth County case count for the coronavirus continued on its upward trend with 136 reported cases reported Friday by state health officials. Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 38,592 cases and 433 deaths.
As of Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,506 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. The agency’s statistics showed that 62% of the state’s adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 58% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated.
Anthony Jones of Winston-Salem said he got his shot at Saturday’s vaccination event because “my job required it.”
Jones works for a construction company that is doing a project at Forsyth Medical Center.
“My wife got both of her shots,” Jones said. “This delta variant is dangerous, and my wife told me not to take any chances.”
David Russell of Winston-Salem initially talked to the staff members at the vaccination site about getting the shot, but he then decided against it.
“There is a lot of negative views about it (vaccinations), especially on social media,” Russell said. “I don’t know if they are true or not.”
The health department will provide vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the United Health Centers Community Day at 2101 Peters Creek Parkway. Appointments and walk-up for vaccinations will be accepted this week at the health department at 799 N. Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem.
