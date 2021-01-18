Racism ebbs and flows in America, but speakers at Virtual King Day events highlight message of unity

The commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday took place here over Zoom calls instead of in marches or live events, but organizers said this year's remembrance was vitally important to keep people focused on fighting racism at a time of national turmoil.

The MLK Noon Hour Commemoration, organized each year by Mütter Evans, took place over a Zoom call with Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and the Rev. John Mendez among the featured speakers.

This year's theme of "Our Democracy Under Attack" drew attention to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when a mob that included white supremacists invaded the building in protest of the electoral vote count that spelled the defeat of President Donald Trump.

Speakers called for continuing vigilance against racism, but also talked about the need for people to take care of themselves amid the stresses caused by the national political scene as well as a coronavirus pandemic that has people feeling isolated.

Evans admitted she's a novice at Zoom, but said the good thing about Zoom was that it allowed people as far as Maryland and California to take part. People were telling her how glad they were that they were able to be here virtually when they couldn't make it in person, she said.