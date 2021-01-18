Racism ebbs and flows in America, but speakers at Virtual King Day events highlight message of unity

The commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday took place here over Zoom calls instead of in marches or live events, but organizers said this year's remembrance was vitally important to keep people focused on fighting racism at a time of national turmoil.
The MLK Noon Hour Commemoration, organized each year by Mütter Evans, took place over a Zoom call with Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and the Rev. John Mendez among the featured speakers.
This year's theme of "Our Democracy Under Attack" drew attention to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when a mob that included white supremacists invaded the building in protest of the electoral vote count that spelled the defeat of President Donald Trump.
Speakers called for continuing vigilance against racism, but also talked about the need for people to take care of themselves amid the stresses caused by the national political scene as well as a coronavirus pandemic that has people feeling isolated.
Evans admitted she's a novice at Zoom, but said the good thing about Zoom was that it allowed people as far as Maryland and California to take part. People were telling her how glad they were that they were able to be here virtually when they couldn't make it in person, she said.
"With all the badness of COVID, it has made us learn to adapt," Evans said. "I am a neophyte. It doesn't mean I can't learn. I had a college classmate in California who got to witness it. It brought us together because the issues are the same everywhere."
Kimbrough told viewers that he would do everything in his power to ensure public safety, but added that people can do their part too by refusing to engage with people who may be trying to egg them on to "tomfoolery."
"I am in favor of peaceful protest," Kimbrough said. "Do not engage in the back and forth."
If people feel there is a threat of violence, he said, "call 911 and walk away from that situation."
Mendez said racism in America ebbs and flows, but that church leaders can do their part by helping people to see that racial oppression has an impact on people's inner mental life that can be harmful also.
It "results is us turning against ourselves and makes us participate in our own oppression," Mendez said.
Mark Covington, a counselor who was born in Winston-Salem and who now lives in Washington, D.C., said people are anxious and stressed about the national scene and the coronavirus, but that people need to "separate what is actual threat versus a perceived threat."
Get out and exercise, Covington recommended. Go walking, biking or lifting.
"Don't see every option as locked," he said.
Another speaker, Yvette Lovett Martin, talked about people in the white churches should be assertive in having dialogue that confronts racism rather than simply demonstrating support or making donations to causes.
Bishop Sir Walter Mack maintained that the strong support for Trump among some churchgoers was a sign that churches are broken.
"When churches are healthy, the nation is healthy," Mack said. "When churches are broken, the nation is broken.
Another commemoration of King's birthday was scheduled Monday night by the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, also being held virtually.
Mendez said it is important to hold the events commemorating King despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic:
"It is important to hold this event because Dr. King's work is incomplete," Mendez said. "The second thing is that there are still these forces that want to go backwards. (June 6) was a big reminder and motivator for us to continue to move forward."
